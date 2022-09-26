Principled Technologies Study Determines That Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Systems Powered by Intel Core i7-12700H Processors Can Successfully Run 17 Demanding Apps
The workstation handled apps used by professionals in media content creation and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) workflows.
Durham, NC, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Professionals working in media content creation and architecture, engineering, and construction often use compute-intensive apps and need devices that are powerful enough to meet these demands. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the compact Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast—featuring an Intel Core i7-12700H processor—to evaluate its ability to perform routine tasks in 16 demanding applications from independent software vendors such as Siemens, Autodesk, and Adobe. PT also tested the device running as a virtual desktop client with VMware Horizon View. The Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast successfully ran all 17 applications without problems and without crashing.
According to the report, “Whether you work in a video studio that uses high-end production applications or an engineering firm that relies on demanding CAD tools, the Intel Core i7-12700H processor-powered Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast is up to the task.”
To read more about the testing and see which compute-intensive applications the device ran successfully, read the full report at https://facts.pt/3MO2iyq.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
According to the report, “Whether you work in a video studio that uses high-end production applications or an engineering firm that relies on demanding CAD tools, the Intel Core i7-12700H processor-powered Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast is up to the task.”
To read more about the testing and see which compute-intensive applications the device ran successfully, read the full report at https://facts.pt/3MO2iyq.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories