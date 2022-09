Principled Technologies Study Determines That Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Systems Powered by Intel Core i7-12700H Processors Can Successfully Run 17 Demanding Apps

Durham, NC, September 26, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Professionals working in media content creation and architecture, engineering, and construction often use compute-intensive apps and need devices that are powerful enough to meet these demands. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the compact Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast—featuring an Intel Core i7-12700H processor—to evaluate its ability to perform routine tasks in 16 demanding applications from independent software vendors such as Siemens, Autodesk, and Adobe. PT also tested the device running as a virtual desktop client with VMware Horizon View. The Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast successfully ran all 17 applications without problems and without crashing.According to the report, “Whether you work in a video studio that uses high-end production applications or an engineering firm that relies on demanding CAD tools, the Intel Core i7-12700H processor-powered Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast is up to the task.”To read more about the testing and see which compute-intensive applications the device ran successfully, read the full report at https://facts.pt/3MO2iyq About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com