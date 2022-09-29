Press Releases>Technology>Data Management>Principled Technologies, Inc.>

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing a Year-Long Experience with Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services to a Similar Competitor Solution

In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services provided a fully realized Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) solution.

Durham, NC, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engaging a managed service provider to deliver a fully realized STaaS solution can increase agility and ease management burdens for in-house IT staff. Over the course of a year, Principled Technologies (PT) documented their experience with two STaaS solutions: a Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services solution and a similar solution from a key competitor referred to as “Vendor C.”

According to the report, “APEX Data Storage Services fully satisfies Gartner’s definition for a managed service provider, providing robust, hands-on, proactive administration for their subscription platform. Vendor C misses the mark in several categories, as their support model is closer to a traditional lease/purchase. Vendor C lacks proactive support and management, instead relying on in-house admins to notice/report issues and to reach out for upgrades; this is the result of dividing responsibility for service delivery between multiple vendors.”

To learn more about hands-on experience with a Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services solution, read the full report at https://facts.pt/dQPZKx4 or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/TLz4ZkQ.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
