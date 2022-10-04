Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Year-Long Customer Experience with Two Storage as-a-Service (STaaS) Solutions
Durham, NC, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To gauge the customer experience using two leading STaaS data storage solutions, Principled Technologies did a head-to-head comparison of Dell APEX Data Storage Services and HPE GreenLake. PT found that the APEX Data Storage Services solution provided a better overall experience than the HPE GreenLake solution because it offered fast deployment times and administrative support, while the GreenLake experience was fraught with significant delays and complications during delivery and implementation.
According to the report, “In our experience over the course of the year, APEX Data Storage Services provided the superior STaaS experience in the areas of activation, implementation, and support.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/u2RPOyF, or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/vCNSdPC.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
