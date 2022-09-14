Smyrna Pawn, Located in Cobb County, Launched Gold, Silver and Precious Metal Services
In the communities in Cobb County, people need a trusted place to buy, sell, and pawn gold, silver, and precious metals. Smyrna Pawn launched a program to help people liquidate precious metals for quick cash or buy metals for their investment portfolio.
Smyrna, GA, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gold has been at an all time high in the past months. Silver and other precious metals are also selling for more than they did last year. Having a reputable place to take luxury goods and precious metals is essential if people are in the process of liquidating or purchasing gold.
Smyrna Pawn Shop now provides precious metal services to help customers in Cobb County and several other communities, like Powder Springs, Rosewell, Acworth, Austell, and Big Shanty.
The pawn brokers in the shop will test all precious metals and through a transparent-confidential process, they will give customers a choice in how they can get quick cash. They offer 10% interest loans if the loan is paid in full within the first 10 days.
Smyrna Pawn Shop is hopeful that by launching the precious metal services, they can help community members get the money they need or find the precious metals they want at an affordable price.
For more information, go to: www.smyrnapawn.com/gold-silver/.
Jason Wallace
(770) 874-0786
https://pawnsmyrna.com/
