Fashion Designer Symmorh becomes an Ambassador for Mental Health Awareness
This day, The Fashion Designer Symmorh has declared that her streetwear brand as being exclusively geared towards bringing awareness to mental health. Heartheaded began as an image created by Symmorh to symbolize compassion for mental health. Taking music and fashion to raise awareness to mental health.
Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This day, The Fashion Designer Symmorh has declared her streetwear brand as being exclusively geared towards bringing awareness to mental health. Heartheaded began as an image created by Symmorh to symbolize compassion for mental health. The logo is an inverted heart with cerebral texture and eyes. The heart represents human emotions, the cerebral texture represents the mental mind, and the eyes represents consciousness. These elements combined within the image represents mental and emotional balance. 1 in 5 US adults live with a mental health illness. There are many causes to these problems and Heartheaded focuses on the need to promote healthy conditions and exercises to increase better mental health. Heartheaded offers all types of resources for support from connecting individuals to “sites of care,” providing immediate response to individuals in crisis, and providing educational based knowledge resources.
The Heartheaded logo is marked to become an iconic universal symbol for mental health awareness and support.
The story behind Heartheaded began when Symmorh personally had a friend who contemplated suicide. A concerned Symmorh did not hesitate to endow her friend with support and love. It was during their confidential discussion where Symmorh drafted the inverted heart and offered the drawing as a symbol of support and love. It will always be a reminder for Symmorh how she still has a friend who went through a crisis, and they are still with us. She wants the world to be inspired by this and become more involved in helping and become more considerate to those who suffer silently.
July 16, 2022, the United States has started using the mobile dial code 988 for the National Suicide Prevention. Suicide is preventable, and that healing, hope, and help are happening every day. For every person who dies by suicide, there are 278 individuals annually who think seriously about suicide but do not die. These untold stories can change lives.
About The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA):
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities by making substance use and mental disorder information, services, and research more accessible. To learn more about these services and resources.
About Heartheaded.org:
Heartheaded is a non-profit organization based out of Southern California building a local and national reach. Stirring up a movement through fashion and musical entertainment for the acceptance and understanding of how mental health is perceived. Our purpose is to advocate and educate while being sensitive about the subject of mental health crisis. Our mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by mental illness while promoting the importance of mental health. We break down barriers of ignorance with love and empathy. We provide care directly to those who need it. Today, through technology and state-of-the-art platforms we can reach these people in need before a crisis can occur.
The Heartheaded logo is marked to become an iconic universal symbol for mental health awareness and support.
The story behind Heartheaded began when Symmorh personally had a friend who contemplated suicide. A concerned Symmorh did not hesitate to endow her friend with support and love. It was during their confidential discussion where Symmorh drafted the inverted heart and offered the drawing as a symbol of support and love. It will always be a reminder for Symmorh how she still has a friend who went through a crisis, and they are still with us. She wants the world to be inspired by this and become more involved in helping and become more considerate to those who suffer silently.
July 16, 2022, the United States has started using the mobile dial code 988 for the National Suicide Prevention. Suicide is preventable, and that healing, hope, and help are happening every day. For every person who dies by suicide, there are 278 individuals annually who think seriously about suicide but do not die. These untold stories can change lives.
About The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA):
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities by making substance use and mental disorder information, services, and research more accessible. To learn more about these services and resources.
About Heartheaded.org:
Heartheaded is a non-profit organization based out of Southern California building a local and national reach. Stirring up a movement through fashion and musical entertainment for the acceptance and understanding of how mental health is perceived. Our purpose is to advocate and educate while being sensitive about the subject of mental health crisis. Our mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by mental illness while promoting the importance of mental health. We break down barriers of ignorance with love and empathy. We provide care directly to those who need it. Today, through technology and state-of-the-art platforms we can reach these people in need before a crisis can occur.
Contact
Heartheaded.orgContact
Arundel Hunter
909-274-8858
heartheaded.org
Arundel Hunter
909-274-8858
heartheaded.org
Multimedia
Categories