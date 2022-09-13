Small Company Takes on Large Conglomerates with First-in-Class DURA-EEZ™ Technology

Great Northern Door Co, a manfacturer of finely handcrafted doors, is pleased to announce it is now recognized under the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for its new DURA-EEZ™ line of composite entry and garage doors. Featuring a proprietary assembly process, DURA-EEZ™ doors are designed to mimic the timeless appeal of natural wood while leveraging ultra durable materials that require little maintenance or upkeep and provide outstanding long-term value.