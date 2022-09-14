Telarus Announces Acquisition of Tampa-Based TelAdvocate
Sandy, UT, September 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, one of the largest Technology Solutions Brokerage of cloud, unified communications, contact center, network services, cybersecurity, IoT, and mobility today announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Florida-based TelAdvocate, a leading brokerage for telecom and cloud services.
“We are excited to welcome TelAdvocate’s employees and technology advisors to the Telarus family,” commented Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “Michael Boland and his leadership team have a legacy of achieving admirable growth for their business and enabling their partners to reach their goals, especially related to MSPs, VARs, and independent telecom agents, another area of strategic growth and investment for us.”
Telarus, the leading TSB in the Channel, is excited to announce the acquisition of TelAdvocate. This move is the second strategic acquisition in 2022 that bolsters Telarus’ reach and scale. In addition, this acquisition enhances Telarus’ east coast presence. The combined organization will offer its network of global technology consultants unparalleled access to their award-winning and industry-defining technologies, solutions, and services which no other TSB can offer. Telarus will continue its standing as the largest TSB in the channel, in both new monthly bookings and revenue.
“The synergy between our two companies is pretty amazing,” added Michael Boland, President of TelAdvocate. “When you look at culture, supplier portfolios, geographies served, and our respective partner support structures, it is clear just how complimentary our companies are. I’d like to thank our employees, sales agents, and customers. They are the reason we’ve had success. Telarus takes what we’ve accomplished to another level."
TelAdvocate, located in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2006. Michael Boland brought on his Partner Tyler Haulk in 2014, and together they have experienced impressive, consistent growth. TelAdvocate is best known for the consistent white-glove service they provide to their partners, MSPs, VARs, and integrators. “We couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Telarus family. We have grown our business by double digits year-over-year for almost 17 years. With thousands of sales agents and clients, we either had to build a platform or find a partner that had the technology and infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of our sales partners and customers. Telarus, without a doubt, has the best platform in the business,” added Tyler Haulk.
“With TelAdvocate’s extended reach in their markets and our unique services, patented software tools, and advanced solution offerings, we will continue to raise the bar and deliver high touch, personalized service that partners have come to expect from us,” Dan Foster, CRO, Telarus.
About Telarus
Telarus is the largest Technology Solutions Brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our partner’s growth, we have created industry-leading apps, tools, and cultivated experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2002, we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
About TelAdvocate
TelAdvocate, founded in 2006, has become one of the largest and most respected Telecom and Cloud Services distributors in the country. As the industry’s premier Master Agency, TelAdvocate provides cutting-edge tools, software, engineering, design, and sales support to thousands of Sales Partners and enterprises across the country. Their unmatched back-office support is staffed by expert telecom and cloud professionals providing high-touch, personalized support. TelAdvocate features a private life-cycle management software that allows Partners to manage their entire business from end to end; With over 200 telecom and cloud services providers in their portfolio, they provide customized solutions that help Sales Partners grow consistently and profitably. TelAdvocate prides itself on being the safest and easiest Master Agency to work with. With iron-clad carrier agreements, they provide Partners the peace of mind to do what they do best—serve their customers. Whether you’re an MSP, IT Solutions Provider, Integrator, VAR, or Independent Telecom Agent, TelAdvocate invites you to join the program with No Minimums, No Commitments, and Guaranteed payments.
