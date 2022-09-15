Life Love Shopping: Nationally Syndicated Shopping and Lifestyle Trend Show Launches September 15
Orlando, FL, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KSA Entertainment today announced the launch of Life Love Shopping, a nationally distributed program showcasing shopping, lifestyle, fashion, health and relationship trends. Life Love Shopping, which launches today, will also feature shoppable segments and QR codes in each episode.
Life Love Shopping hosts Amber Milt and Riesa Pascal will offer informative and inspirational content, shopping and lifestyle trends, and interviews with experts, celebrities and influencers.
Produced by KSA Entertainment and distributed by Telco Productions, Life Love Shopping will feature a mix of editorial and sponsored content.
The 30-minute program will air nationwide in 136 markets including all the top-10 cities, plus Puerto Rico. Life Love Shopping will also be available on OTT platform Binge. Additional clearances will be announced in the coming months. Life Love Shopping will air weekly on Wednesdays at 1pm and Thursdays at 3pm ET (date varies by market.)
Life Love Shopping is the latest lifestyle syndicated program from KSA Entertainment and builds on the success of the Daily Flash, a nationally distributed entertainment and trending news show which launched in 2017. The program currently airs across 85% of the US, as well as multiple OTT platforms, including STIRR. A Spanish version of the program Daily Flash Latino, is also in production and syndicated nationwide on Spanish language television stations.
Commenting on the launch of Life Love Shopping, General Manager Sharon Weiler-Conrad said, “With the challenges and changes to the traditional retail environment, Life Love Shopping, with lifestyle content created for women and a shoppable element, will provide our brand partners with a targeted audience, and viewers with the top trends and lifestyle information.”
Featured show segments include:
· Honestly Speaking - they get real about relationships and have healthy, honest conversations to open our minds and hearts.
· Recenter Self - experts help guide viewers towards a healthier mental state of mind.
· Beyond Skin Deep – the hottest products and tools that make you shine inside and out.
Host Amber Milt has decades of experience reporting and producing on-air and digital content for major networks and publications including NewBeauty Magazine, Lifetime's "The Balancing Act," Fox News Channel and BusinessWeek. Riesa Pascal, who is also the co-host of KSA’s nationally Daily Flash, is a published lifestyle writer and senior contributor at Orlando Style Magazine and Tampa Style Magazine.
Life Love Shopping will have a robust presence and shoppable links on social media:
Instagram: @LifeLoveShoppingShow
Facebook: @LifeLoveShoppingShow
About KSA Entertainment LLC:
KSA Entertainment produces and provides entertaining, uplifting, and timely original content to broadcast, cable and streaming platforms in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Current programs include Daily Flash, Daily Flash Latino, Flash Fitness and Life Love Shopping.
Contacts:
Sales/Sponsorships:
Sharon Weiler-Conrad, sharonw@ksaent.com 314-306-3178
Liz LaBrasca, lizl@ksaent.com 312-385-0536
Matt Doolittle, mattd@ksaent.com 321-356-7083
Editorial Content/Guest Bookings:
Warren Wright, warrenw@ksaent.com
Telco Productions/Distribution:
Alex Paen, apaen@telcoproductions.com 310-828-4003
Categories