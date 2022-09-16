Beach Loan Services and Pawn Shop Launches a Line of Luxury Preowned Rolex Watches
Owning a Rolex watch is a dream of many people. They are sometimes difficult to find and expensive. Beach Loan Services and Pawn has announced they now have an extensive line of preowned quality Rolex watches available for their customers.
Stanton, CA, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Beach Loan Services and Pawn is a full-service, California licensed pawn shop that continues to strive to help the community with their financial and luxury product needs. With over 50 years of combined experience as pawn brokers, they have announced they now have an extensive line of preowned Rolex watches.
Owning a Rolex watch is a dream of many people. The pawn brokers decided to launch the Rolex inventory to help their customers achieve their dreams.
They buy, sell and pawn Rolex watches or anything of value. This allows them to have a supply of quality watches.
The Rolex GMT Master was the first wristwatch using a fourth hand to display time in multiple time zones, and Beach Loan Services and Pawn has one available in their exclusive lineup. The company is dedicated to their luxury watch program and carrying quality preowned watches for their customers.
beachloanservices.com/
Contact
Beach Loan Services & PawnContact
Tony DeMarco
(714) 827-9796
beachloanservices.com/
Tony DeMarco
(714) 827-9796
beachloanservices.com/
