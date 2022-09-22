CareOne’s Harmony Village Memory Care Expands to Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill, NJ, September 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CareOne, the Northeast’s regional leader in integrated healthcare, is proud to announce their first New Jersey assisted living acquisition, expanding their Harmony Village Memory Care footprint in the state.
Formerly Symphony at Cherry Hill, the new Harmony Village CareOne at Cherry Hill location will serve Camden County area seniors who have Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other cognitive conditions at all stages of progression with individualized quality care and life-enriching services.
Situated at 1240 Brace Road, Harmony Village CareOne at Cherry Hill is centrally located for the convenience of their residents and their families. The grounds abut a large park in a serene and beautiful location. The facility was built just three years ago on the former site of The Coastline, a popular restaurant and bar. Furthermore, Harmony Village CareOne at Cherry Hill is convenient to Virtua Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill and Cooper Hospital, as well as many points of community interest in the Philadelphia metro area.
All Harmony Village locations offer top-of-the-line, innovative assisted living for people with memory and cognitive difficulties, which includes 24-hour certified nursing care, certified dementia specialists available on-staff, clinically-designed activities and programs, and cutting-edge medical technology. All of these features support CareOne’s mission to give their residents the highest quality of life. They are essential services for those with memory conditions in particular to help them achieve their greatest possible cognitive functioning.
The Executive Director of Harmony Village CareOne at Cherry Hill will remain Randi Sexton, who has worked at this location for the past three years. Randi is a highly active member of the community and is devoted to providing the highest level of service to her residents. Randi, along with the rest of her team, looks forward to continuing to serve the local community and their loved ones with the exceptional standard of compassionate care that CareOne provides.
About CareOne
For more than 45 years, and with over 50 locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, CareOne has grown to keep up with the demand for high-quality care in a number of expanding services. This includes the launch of the Harmony Program, one of the first programs dedicated to helping the memory impaired. From CEO Daniel Straus’ vision to establish a high standard of excellence in healthcare, CareOne has derived a continuum of integrated services that includes post-acute care rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care, long-term acute care, and a variety of clinical specialty programs that continue to evolve to meet the needs of the communities they serve.
The CareOne promise is to never stop innovating for you and your loved ones, because everything we do is dedicated to the continuing care of people at every stage of life.
