Axel's Pawn, Tools, and Gold Announce They Test and Buy Gold
Most people think of pawn shops as offering pawn loans. Axel's Pawn Shop does this. They offer discreet collateral loans, purchases and trades, but they announced they offer diamond and gold buying, gold and diamond testing too.
Spokane, WA, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pawn shops are over 3000 years old and started in Ancient China. Today there are over 9000 pawn shops in the United States. Once seen as sleezy, dishonest businesses, pawn shops today deal in luxury items, provide a financial alternative for people, and have inventories of pre owned items that are affordable.
Axle's Pawn Tools and Gold offers professional and discreet services, and they are happy to announce they have professional appraisal and authenticity services. They updated their gold and diamond testing and buying services. And they do so free.
Their diamond testing equipment is high end equipment that can determine if a diamond is genuine or lab created.
The appraise and testing of gold and diamonds are at no cost.
With the announcement of their comprehensive services, customers can find what they need at their pawn shop without having to visit other shops and the testing doesn't cost a thing. Visit them today at: axels.com/
