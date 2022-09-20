RT Specialty Trio of Presenters to Speak at 42nd IRMI Construction Risk Conference
RT Specialty Speakers to Highlight the Latest Risk Management Solutions Available for Insuring Against Large Infrastructure, PFAS and Design-Build Liability Exposures.
Hamilton, NJ, September 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Slivka, the president of RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP), will head a trio of RT ECP presenters scheduled to address the 42nd IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held November 13 – 16 at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joining Slivka will be David Slaugenhoup, RT ECP vice president and Joseph Reynolds, the practice’s senior vice president.
During his presentation on Monday, November 14 at 1:30 p.m. PST, Slivka will discuss the latest options for Insuring Environmental Risks on Large Infrastructure Projects. Since the passage of the $1.2 Trillion infrastructure plan, developers, municipalities, contractors and project owners have initiated a wide variety of new construction projects nationwide. Slivka’s session will review the traditional environmental exposures associated with these activities in addition to the solutions currently available for alleviating the risks of both contractors and owners
This session will be followed by Slaugenhoup’s Snap Talk titled PFASten Your Seatbelts for the Ever-Changing Regulations to be held Tuesday, November 15 at 8:50 a.m. PST. Increasingly linked to cancer, thyroid disease, heart disease and other development issues, Perfluoroalkyl Substances (“PFAS”) and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (“PFOA”) chemical exposures have dominated the environmental news for years. This brief, 15-minute presentation will highlight the ever-tightening regulations and underwriting standards surrounding the liability and associated risks of contractors involved in this category.
On Wednesday, November 16 at 8:30 a.m. PST, Reynolds will participate in the panel titled Trading in Risk: Navigating Increased Professional Exposures in the Trades. With design-build construction increasing every year, design responsibility has become more fragmented, leading to trade contractors either performing the work themselves or delegating the responsibilities to outside parties. This session will help trade contractors navigate through the potential exposures and risks by highlighting the latest risk management solutions and best practices for reporting and handling claims.
For more information on the 42nd IRMI Construction Risk Conference, please visit https://www.irmi.com/conferences/construction-risk-conference. Additional RT ECP details are available at rtspecialty.com or by calling 609-298-3516.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
