Glen Burnie, MD Playwright is Winning in Writing, Producing, Directing, and International Publishing
Angela's critically acclaimed stage play, Tears of the Soul, which premiered at the Chesapeake Arts Center in 2018, and has been very well received by audiences has recently been published and licensed by Heuer Publishing. Angela Wilson is also a State Regional Award winner for literary arts awarded by the Maryland State Arts Council.
Glen Burni, MD, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angela Wilson is the founder and CEO of the AngelWing Project, Inc. (AWP) She leads the non-profit organization in their mission to “positively impact the community by providing uplifting, entertaining shows and events to inspire appreciation for and participation in the arts.” She is a producer, director, an award-winning playwright, and an independent artist with a vision.
Angela is a natural teacher and performer who found her niche in writing plays that are based on actual historical events and tell stories of African American experiences in this country. She ensures that audiences are learning as they are being entertained and inspired.
Angela's critically acclaimed stage play, Tears of the Soul, which premiered at the Chesapeake Arts Center in 2018, and has been very well received by audiences has recently been published and licensed by Heuer Publishing. Heuer is one of the oldest publishing houses serving the educational, community theater markets from amateurs to stock (professional) performances in the US and several countries. They are a pioneer in commissioning and publishing unique works from a broad range of playwrights, which are entertaining and yet thought provoking, family appropriate and edgy. Tears of the Soul also won the DC Black Theater and Arts Festival in Washington, DC in 2019 as it was voted the Festival Favorite in the full-length play category.
Angela's work has been widely recognized and she was one of 69 artists from across the state selected to receive an Independent Artist regional award from the Maryland State Arts Council for literary arts, acknowledging her latest work and popular stage play, Clay's Place: Inside My Blue Mind which premiered at the Chesapeake Arts Center in 2021 and is scheduled to be performed in November of 2022. The AngelWing Project is in residence at the Chesapeake Arts Center, a premier arts center in the region and they collaborate on many projects. T
Angela has spent over 23 years as an HR professional. She possesses a BS in Business with a concentration in Management, and a MS in Organization and Human Resources Development. Having a successful full time professional career, she found it difficult to squeeze in the time to dedicate to her craft and passion - the arts, without experiencing burnout. In 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Angela decided to leave her full-time career and dedicate herself to her life's pursuits, the arts being top of list because as she says, “It is where I am most comfortable and the most authentic.” She also continues to use her professional experience, skills, and expertise as an independent consultant.
Angela says that she is dedicated to uplifting her community through the arts and giving back. While there is nothing new under the sun; she believes that what makes someone a true artist is that he or she is always finding new and different ways to express real life.
Angela Wilson, Executive Director
443-433-6250
www.theangelwingproject.org
theangelwingproject07@gmail.com
