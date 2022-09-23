The Heigl Foundation's Dog Adoption Fair in Long Beach is Coming Up. Help Clear the Animal Shelters.

The Jason Heigl Foundation is hosting their first Heigl Hounds of Hope Halloween Harvest Adoption Fair. The event will be in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, October 22, 2022. There will be 75+ dogs available for immediate adoption. The event begins at 10am and will end at 3pm. It will be located at the Gelson's Market parking lot at 6255 2nd St., Long Beach, CA 90803.