The Heigl Foundation's Dog Adoption Fair in Long Beach is Coming Up. Help Clear the Animal Shelters.
The Jason Heigl Foundation is hosting their first Heigl Hounds of Hope Halloween Harvest Adoption Fair. The event will be in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, October 22, 2022. There will be 75+ dogs available for immediate adoption. The event begins at 10am and will end at 3pm. It will be located at the Gelson's Market parking lot at 6255 2nd St., Long Beach, CA 90803.
Long Beach, CA, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Animal Shelters are Overflowing. Help Combat the Shelter Crisis at The Heigl Hounds of Hope Halloween Harvest Adoption Fair.
The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation presents their first Halloween Harvest Adoption Fair that will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Gelson’s Market in Long Beach, CA. The fair will be open from 10am – 3pm. The Heigl Hounds of Hope Halloween Harvest is a rescue dog adoption fair that includes immediate, on-site adoptions and family-friendly fun.
There will be at least four rescue organizations participating, offering 75+ dogs available for immediate adoption. Animal lovers and volunteers from all over are invited to participate in the adoption fair. The Halloween Harvest Adoption Fair is a wonderful opportunity to meet and greet sweet, rescue dogs that need forever homes. Animal shelter intakes in California are at dangerously high levels, and many shelters are resorting to euthanasia to create space.
“With the alarming influx of animals into southern California shelters post-pandemic, JDHF needed to take decisive action to help save some of these precious lives. Adoption events allow these animals a second chance to be seen and find new, loving and permanent homes,” said Nancy Heigl, who co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation with her daughter, actress Katherine Heigl.
Animal lovers looking for a new family member can help combat the shelter crisis by adopting or fostering a rescue dog at the Halloween Harvest Adoption Fair.
● The Halloween Harvest Adoption Fair will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10am – 3pm.
● The Fair will be held at 6255 E 2nd St., Long Beach, CA 90803 in the Gelson’s Market parking lot.
● The Fair will be held outdoors. Free parking is available in the Gelson’s Market parking lot.
● Entry to the adoption fair is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact:
Liv Sigel
Cell: 512-650-0134
Email: liv@jasonheigl.foundation
Web: www.jasonheigl.foundation
Social Media: @jasonheiglfoundation
The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dog rescue founded by Katherine and Nancy Heigl. The Heigl Foundation has rescued and adopted out over 300 in-need dogs from animal shelters in the past five years. The foundation works to address the pet population crisis and eliminate the needless suffering of companion animals.
