Power BI Connector for ServiceNow is Certified on Tokyo Release
On the 20th of May, 2022 Alpha Serve and its US subsidiary acSoft Inc., presented the first tool that allows direct Power BI ServiceNow integration.
Kyiv, Ukraine, September 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Power BI Connector helps ServiceNow customers to improve reporting and analytical capabilities on the enterprise level. With this BI Connector, users can easily fetch unlimited ServiceNow data to Power BI for complex reporting. Alpha Serve team provides a constant update of product features following the latest trends and customer feedback, to make sure the product fits all business needs. Being a ServiceNow Technology Partner, Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Shopify App Store Developer, became the leading software developer with a wide range of product integrations and top-rated BI Connectors for different ecosystems.
On the 4th of August, 2022, ServiceNow released its latest product version Tokyo. The updated features include but are not limited to tracking the number of deflected and auto-resolved incidents with ITSM Virtual Agent KPIs, implementing next-generation risk functionality with the new Success Probability module, and improving the incident resolution time by investigating it using the metrics data collected from Agent Client Collector (ACC).
Shortly after the Tokyo version was released by ServiceNow, Alpha Serve announced a version update for Power BI Connector for ServiceNow.
Available versions of Power BI Connector for ServiceNow include 4 latest versions of ServiceNow:
Quebec (Q1 – 2021)
Rome (Q3 – 2021)
San Diego (Q1 – 2022)
Tokyo (Q3 – 2022)
Release version
1.0.18
System Requirements
ITSM
What’s New
Tokyo version
Minor Release:
Added Export config field validation
Power Query enhancement with the new system query options in addition to the existing ones ($skip, $top, $orderby, $select, $count):
$filter - allows clients to filter a collection of resources that are addressed by a request URL.
$search - to restrict the results of a specified search request.
On the 4th of August, 2022, ServiceNow released its latest product version Tokyo. The updated features include but are not limited to tracking the number of deflected and auto-resolved incidents with ITSM Virtual Agent KPIs, implementing next-generation risk functionality with the new Success Probability module, and improving the incident resolution time by investigating it using the metrics data collected from Agent Client Collector (ACC).
Shortly after the Tokyo version was released by ServiceNow, Alpha Serve announced a version update for Power BI Connector for ServiceNow.
Available versions of Power BI Connector for ServiceNow include 4 latest versions of ServiceNow:
Quebec (Q1 – 2021)
Rome (Q3 – 2021)
San Diego (Q1 – 2022)
Tokyo (Q3 – 2022)
Release version
1.0.18
System Requirements
ITSM
What’s New
Tokyo version
Minor Release:
Added Export config field validation
Power Query enhancement with the new system query options in addition to the existing ones ($skip, $top, $orderby, $select, $count):
$filter - allows clients to filter a collection of resources that are addressed by a request URL.
$search - to restrict the results of a specified search request.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com/
Categories