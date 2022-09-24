Could One UX Adtech Concept Potentially Flip the Script for Video Advertising?
New York, NY, September 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- UX ADNET claims to have created a revolutionary concept that substantially improves the quality of a user's experience and interaction with video ads while at the same time generating direct and measurable improvements to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). A big claim for sure, yet one that may already have sparked interest.
The, albeit, early-stage UX Adtech concept (CASPAD) is claimed to offer users a greater degree of control as to how they are presented with video advertising via mobile, online and eventually connected TV. This increases the level of control, offering to substantially increase the quality of a user's connected experience as it relates to video advertising.
The Concept's creator, UX ADNET, claims from its findings to date that the increase in quality of user experience will have a direct positive impact on ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) and other important metrics, while bolstering brand safety and also first-party data strategies.
Should UX ADNET's claims be borne out, it could signal that there is potentially a real commercial incentive to create more truly user-centric Adtech; that benefits, of course, the users, but also advertisers, publishers and the Industry as a whole.
Anthony French, creator of UX ADNET, recently put it this way: "Many of the largest, most influential companies and brands in the world are heavily invested in video advertising. The industry itself embraces the importance of User Experience (UX), yet Adtech solutions, which at their core, demonstrably value the user's connected experience remain scarce. We see this as potentially a big opportunity, bearing in mind how much user needs and expectations have evolved over time, coupled with the growing importance of first-party data."
French was quick to point out, however: "Much as we see the likely value in our concept, it is nonetheless still in the very early stages; we are, therefore, seeking a partner to help more fully validate and test the concept's potential applications."
This, however, is not the end of the story.
Despite the fact that UX ADNET is very new on the scene and is without a history of creating Adtech concepts or solutions of any kind, it already appears on Google page one for Adtech concepts, Video Adtech concepts, UX Adtech, and other searches.
The potential significance of this is, of course, subject to speculation. Yet, UX Adtech that promises at least to genuinely value the experience of the user and that also unlocks new commercial benefits for advertisers and publishers, could be a welcome message to those companies heavily invested in the future growth of video advertising. This, bearing in mind, also, the need for the industry to regain the trust of largely ad-sick users, which is nothing if not topical.
The team at UX ADNET is currently looking to make contact with a development partner who is best able to visualize and prove the concept's true potential, under an engagement model based on the partner owning outright all IP created. This would be in return for UX ADNET receiving a nominal share of revenues created from any solution.
Those who represent an organization connected to the provision of Video Adtech Solutions, Video Advertising Services, Platforms or a related area, and would like to find out more about CASPAD with a view to potentially working with UX ADNET, may start here: www.uxadnet.com/UX-Adtech-Concepts.
UX ADNET creates UX Adtech concepts that truly and demonstrably value the experience of device users. The UX ADNET site was created to elevate the profile of CASPAD, its core UX Adtech concept, a concept originally showcased on www.disruptionideas.com.
