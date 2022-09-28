Parker Pawn Announces Fall Sip & Shop Event
At the Owen Dr. Parker Pawn and Jewelry location, there will be a fall Sip and Shop event on September 29, 2022. They have a luxury collection that the store will make available to all attendees.
Fayetteville, NC, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they will host a Sip and Shop event on September 29, 2022 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. During the event, shoppers can browse through the stores exclusive collection of luxury goods, Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton handbags, diamond jewelry, gold, and silver.
The event comes during a perfect time. The holidays are around the corner and the event offers a firsthand look at all the items available to purchase as gifts.
The event is a VIP event with wine, luxury items, discounts, and giveaways.
Parker Pawn, formally Parker Pawn Shops, was founded in 1955 at 125 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville, North Carolina. In 1958, they moved to a larger location at 411 Hay Street and in 1968, they opened the 5701 Yadkin Road Store. In 1976, they opened in Spring Lake. In 1999, they opened on Owen Drive and moved into their new building at 2898 Owen Drive in 2014.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry has been family owned for over 50 years and they continue to provide the highest level of customer service and great prices that have made them so popular for so many years. Their annual Sip and Shop event exemplifies their unique approach to pawn shopping.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry sells, buys, and pawns gold jewelry, silver jewelry, watches, Apple watches, tools, TVs, smart Tvs, 4K TVs, laptop computers, gaming computers, games consoles, Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, musical equipment, tablets, apple products, vacuums, air pods, sports memorabilia, designer purses and sunglasses, stereos, bicycles, lawn mowers, chain saws, weed eaters guitars, keyboards, hand tools, power tools, cameras designer jewelry, car audio and so much more.
Visit them at: www.parkerpawn.com/
Contact
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
