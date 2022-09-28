Smyrna Pawn Announces a Lux List for Exclusive Shopping
There is a high demand for affordable prices on luxury items. Smyrna Pawn announced customers can opt in to a Lux List that sends them information and details about all new listings, so they can shop exclusively for what they want. Being on the list gives customers a first glance of luxury items before the items are listed for everyone to buy.
Smyrna, GA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- There is a high demand for affordable prices on luxury items. With inflation the dollar just doesn't go as far as it did. When a customer is shopping for a luxury item, they spend a lot of cash, so saving some would be an advantage.
Smyrna Pawn announced they have a Lux List Program, so serious buyers can view and purchase luxury items before the items hit the floor. The buyers on the list get detailed pictures, descriptions, and discounts so they can shop smart and save money.
Luxury handbags like Louis Vuitton and Chanel, Rolex watches, gold, silver and diamond jewelry are all part of the things announced to customers on the list. Customers can opt in and agree to receive emails or notices, and at anytime opt out if they don't need to stay informed anymore. The list inclusion is free.
Visit the store at: www.smyrnapawn.com/
