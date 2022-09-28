Community-Based Nonprofit, Reach Out, Launches Inaugural Dia de los Muertos Jurupa Valley Event
Reach Out and Division 9 Gallery presents the launch of its inaugural Jurupa Valley Dia de los Muertos community event. The event includes art and food vendors, live music, escaramuzas (female equestrian team), charros, lucha libre, ballet folklorico groups, and so much more.
Jurupa Valley, CA, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reach Out, a nonprofit organization that has been serving the inland region of Southern California for 53 years, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Jurupa Valley Dia de los Muertos community event. This free cultural event offers residents a family-driven celebration that commemorates Jurupa Valley’s rich history. The first-of-its-kind event in the city will provide space for the community to unite in celebrating the lives of their passed loved ones. Additionally, the event will have art and food vendors, live music, escaramuzas (female equestrian team), charros, lucha libre, ballet folklorico groups, and so much more. For more info 909.245.1156.
Dia de los Muertos Jurupa Valley is sponsored in part by Riverside County Regional Park and Open Space District, City of Jurupa Valley, Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center, Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, Riverside County Supervisor Karen Spiegel, Inland Empire Health Plan, Molina Health Care, Burrtec, The District @ Rubidoux, and Southern California Gas Company.
Natasha Ferguson
951-542-1830
https://www.we-reachout.org
