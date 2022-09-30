Blue Shark Vodka Named Among Best Domestic Vodkas at Fifty Best Competition

Blue Shark Vodka was recently named among the best vodkas in the U.S. at The Fifty Best competition. In its premier year of the consumer-based competition, Blue Shark Vodka was awarded a gold medal and was the only vodka in North Carolina to receive a designation. The Fifty Best is unbiased guide to wine and spirits for those with epicurean tastes.