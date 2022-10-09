The Upcoming Trend in Hair Loss - 4 Ancient Ayurvedic Herbs from India Making a Modern Comeback
With over 50% of American adults suffering from hair loss, it is no surprise that the hair loss industry is growing by 15-20% annually, with companies researching far and wide for the next breakthrough. The answer lies in Ayurveda, the 5,000 year old science of healing from India believes in treating the underlying cause of imbalance in the body that causes hair loss in the first place. Meet Brahmi, Bhringaraj, Neem and Amla - the four magical aYurvedic herbs making their way into America.
Frisco, TX, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The modern, fast-paced lifestyle is characterized by copious amounts of stress and inadequate nutrition. This is leading to an alarming increase in the rates of hair fall amongst young adults. In fact, the most recent statistics showcase that 8 out of 10 adults experience some degree of hair thinning leading to anxiety, loss of self-confidence, and depression in extreme cases.
Consequently, the hair loss industry is growing by 15-20% annually, with companies meticulously searching for the next best treatment options. Many of these companies completely overlook a solution right at the palms of Mother Earth herself: Ayurveda.
Ayurveda is a 5,000 year old ancient science of healing and medicine from the Indian subcontinent. It is a complete system of healing which practices the balancing of the mind, body, and spirit to treat ailments and achieve true health and vitality. Incorporated into this system is the sacred usage of healing herbs and many of them have profound benefits for hair growth and overall hair health.
We have all heard of Ashwagandha and its numerous health benefits for immunity, stress-relief and hair loss. However, there are several far more beneficial Ayurvedic herbs for hair growth- that are clinically proven to treat hair loss-which are waiting to be discovered.
So what are these secret herbs from India that can strengthen hair, promote hair growth, and treat hair loss naturally?
1Bhringraj
Bhringraj, also known as Kesharaj, means “ruler of the hair.” It’s no surprise then that this herb is included at the top of their list to promote healthy hair. Rich in vitamins E and D, magnesium, calcium, and iron, Bhringraj provides ample nourishment to hair follicles. Not only that, but research has also shown that the herb may be more effective than the drug minoxidil at fighting hair loss.
2Brahmi
This herb has been clinically shown to form a protective layer around your hair follicles-when used in conjunction to other Ayurvedic herbs- which is extremely important for promoting the strength and vitality of hair. But that’s not all, Brahmi is also used to reduce any scalp irritation, which makes it a significant solution for conditions such as dandruff.
3Amla
Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, is filled with antioxidants. The copious amounts of vitamin C that it contains helps revitalize and strengthen hair from the roots all the way to the tips. Studies show the plant’s ability to reduce oxidative stress, meaning it can reduce hair thinning caused by pollutants or irritants. To top it all off, this magical plant has also been shown to reduce premature graying.
4Neem
Containing more than 130 different biologically active compounds, this tree has many of the vital nutrients needed to protect hair follicles and promote hair growth and health. Regular topical application of neem extract has also been shown to deeply moisturize and condition the hair to reveal glossier locks.
With the latest research supporting these Ayurvedic herbs’ healing powers, it’s no surprise that these ingredients are becoming popular. Most people are individually finding these powders on amazon and trying to figure out how to use them. This can be cumbersome.
Fortunately, there is HairSmart - the first South-Asian founded Ayurvedic Hair Treatment brand in the USA which is now available on Amazon. HairSmart combines both Ayurveda and Western Nutraceuticals and helps us unlock the power of these mysterious herbs from India. Try the HairSmart product line - particularly its Grow Serum for its ayurvedic hair growth properties, the HairSmart multivitamin for a complete hair and health boost or its Exotic Ayurvedic infused Hair Oil which will transport you to a mystical land far east.
Consequently, the hair loss industry is growing by 15-20% annually, with companies meticulously searching for the next best treatment options. Many of these companies completely overlook a solution right at the palms of Mother Earth herself: Ayurveda.
Ayurveda is a 5,000 year old ancient science of healing and medicine from the Indian subcontinent. It is a complete system of healing which practices the balancing of the mind, body, and spirit to treat ailments and achieve true health and vitality. Incorporated into this system is the sacred usage of healing herbs and many of them have profound benefits for hair growth and overall hair health.
We have all heard of Ashwagandha and its numerous health benefits for immunity, stress-relief and hair loss. However, there are several far more beneficial Ayurvedic herbs for hair growth- that are clinically proven to treat hair loss-which are waiting to be discovered.
So what are these secret herbs from India that can strengthen hair, promote hair growth, and treat hair loss naturally?
1Bhringraj
Bhringraj, also known as Kesharaj, means “ruler of the hair.” It’s no surprise then that this herb is included at the top of their list to promote healthy hair. Rich in vitamins E and D, magnesium, calcium, and iron, Bhringraj provides ample nourishment to hair follicles. Not only that, but research has also shown that the herb may be more effective than the drug minoxidil at fighting hair loss.
2Brahmi
This herb has been clinically shown to form a protective layer around your hair follicles-when used in conjunction to other Ayurvedic herbs- which is extremely important for promoting the strength and vitality of hair. But that’s not all, Brahmi is also used to reduce any scalp irritation, which makes it a significant solution for conditions such as dandruff.
3Amla
Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, is filled with antioxidants. The copious amounts of vitamin C that it contains helps revitalize and strengthen hair from the roots all the way to the tips. Studies show the plant’s ability to reduce oxidative stress, meaning it can reduce hair thinning caused by pollutants or irritants. To top it all off, this magical plant has also been shown to reduce premature graying.
4Neem
Containing more than 130 different biologically active compounds, this tree has many of the vital nutrients needed to protect hair follicles and promote hair growth and health. Regular topical application of neem extract has also been shown to deeply moisturize and condition the hair to reveal glossier locks.
With the latest research supporting these Ayurvedic herbs’ healing powers, it’s no surprise that these ingredients are becoming popular. Most people are individually finding these powders on amazon and trying to figure out how to use them. This can be cumbersome.
Fortunately, there is HairSmart - the first South-Asian founded Ayurvedic Hair Treatment brand in the USA which is now available on Amazon. HairSmart combines both Ayurveda and Western Nutraceuticals and helps us unlock the power of these mysterious herbs from India. Try the HairSmart product line - particularly its Grow Serum for its ayurvedic hair growth properties, the HairSmart multivitamin for a complete hair and health boost or its Exotic Ayurvedic infused Hair Oil which will transport you to a mystical land far east.
Contact
Hairsmart Inc.Contact
Prerna Khemka
216-543-8169
myhairsmart.com
Prerna Khemka
216-543-8169
myhairsmart.com
Multimedia
Categories