The Upcoming Trend in Hair Loss - 4 Ancient Ayurvedic Herbs from India Making a Modern Comeback

With over 50% of American adults suffering from hair loss, it is no surprise that the hair loss industry is growing by 15-20% annually, with companies researching far and wide for the next breakthrough. The answer lies in Ayurveda, the 5,000 year old science of healing from India believes in treating the underlying cause of imbalance in the body that causes hair loss in the first place. Meet Brahmi, Bhringaraj, Neem and Amla - the four magical aYurvedic herbs making their way into America.