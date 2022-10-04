Cybertrust America Announces Community-Driven Cybersecurity Symposium for Smart Cities '22

A non-profit consortium, helping cities and businesses address cyber risks with legally-defensible strategy and execution, jointly with NIST GCTC: Smart Security and Privacy, City of San Jose, City of Coral Gables, San Mateo County, and National Cyber Security Alliance, today announced its fifth annual Cybersecurity Symposium for Smart Cities '22 on October 25-26.