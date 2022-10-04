Cybertrust America Announces Community-Driven Cybersecurity Symposium for Smart Cities '22
A non-profit consortium, helping cities and businesses address cyber risks with legally-defensible strategy and execution, jointly with NIST GCTC: Smart Security and Privacy, City of San Jose, City of Coral Gables, San Mateo County, and National Cyber Security Alliance, today announced its fifth annual Cybersecurity Symposium for Smart Cities '22 on October 25-26.
San Jose, CA, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The community-driven event affords attendees business opportunities and career advancement in protecting organizations' digital assets and online security, by leveraging the newly available awareness and investments for a better, more secure and more prosperous future in the digital era.
Sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the event has been a "consequential event," as stated by a US City's Chief Innovation Officer and CIO in a previous year. "I will brief the Mayor, all City Officials, and the citizens at a City Commission meeting during the annual presentation on smart city research and collaboration initiatives," added the CIO.
"We are proud of our community-driven movement, which is critical if we are to halt the worsening cybersecurity risk landscape including workforce gaps and unready small businesses as they go online in droves," said Lan Jenson, CEO of Cybertrust America and Co-Chair of NIST GCTC: Smart Security and Privacy. "For too long, data breaches keep getting bigger even as financial investments keep getting larger. Together, we can stop the learned helplessness."
The event is free of charge to government officials, nonprofits and individuals. Interested organizations and individuals can see more information on https://www.cybertrustamerica.org/conference-22.
Sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the event has been a "consequential event," as stated by a US City's Chief Innovation Officer and CIO in a previous year. "I will brief the Mayor, all City Officials, and the citizens at a City Commission meeting during the annual presentation on smart city research and collaboration initiatives," added the CIO.
"We are proud of our community-driven movement, which is critical if we are to halt the worsening cybersecurity risk landscape including workforce gaps and unready small businesses as they go online in droves," said Lan Jenson, CEO of Cybertrust America and Co-Chair of NIST GCTC: Smart Security and Privacy. "For too long, data breaches keep getting bigger even as financial investments keep getting larger. Together, we can stop the learned helplessness."
The event is free of charge to government officials, nonprofits and individuals. Interested organizations and individuals can see more information on https://www.cybertrustamerica.org/conference-22.
Contact
Cybertrust AmericaContact
Lan Jenson
408-909-1232
cybertrustamerica.org
Lan Jenson
408-909-1232
cybertrustamerica.org
Multimedia
Categories