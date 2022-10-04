Code Ninjas Guelph is Investing Over $75,000 Into Their Guelph-Based Center to Assist Children in Learning and Development
Guelph, Canada, October 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Code Ninjas Guelph is investing over $75,000 into their Guelph-based center to assist children in learning and development. Their investment includes the addition of new technology that will allow kids in Guelph, Ontario to design their own physical products while learning the coding language to achieve this.
Announcement Highlights
- Guelph-based business invests over $75,000 into learning and development for kids.
- New technology will be available for kids and parents beginning this fall.
- Demos and tours will be offered to schools, and parenting groups over the fall months.
- Highlights a further investment in technology for Guelph.
“Our goal is to expose kids to a variety of real world technology and show them what is possible. A lot of technology looks unattainable on screen, but by integrating more equipment linked to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) this investment allows us to offer kids a way to digitally create and design something and bring it into the real world, all within the same place in Guelph,” says Pamela Pandit.
Code Ninjas Guelph Owners, Pamela Pandit and Jaymin Pandit who opened the center in 2020, have relied on supplying computers, laptops and technologies to kids in Guelph and see this latest investment as a way to introduce real world technology that isn’t accessible for families and kids.
Code Ninjas Guelph's investment includes the purchase of a Trotec Speedy 300, a laser engraver used by Universities and large businesses. This machine is added to their extensive suite of existing technology, including virtual reality wearables, 3D Printers and other gadgets that can be seen at their storefront located at 79 Clair Rd. E #104, Guelph, ON.
For families, this investment signals Pandit’s focus in providing the latest technology to kids and families that are interested in learning more about technology.
“Our plans are to offer new programming designed around physical technology that kids and parents can interact with. This investment allows us to offer kids a way to design, create and print their creations all within the same visit,” says Pamela Pandit.
About Code Ninjas Guelph:
Code Ninjas Guelph provides coding programs for kids to make it easy on parents with convenient drop-in hours on weeknights and weekends. Since opening in 2020, owners Pamela Pandit and Jaymin Pandit have expanded their offerings to provide programming relating to coding, robotics, 3D Printing and now, laser printing as part of their suite of learning programs. Code Ninjas Guelph provides schools, parenting groups and kids in Guelph an opportunity to use technology that only Universities and large businesses attain and have staffed professionals in each of these sectors to offer assistance in multiple languages.
For more information or to request an interview with owners Pamela Pandit and Jaymin Pandit, visit www.codeninjas.com/guelph-on-ca or call the center at 519-836-2633.
