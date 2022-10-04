Code Ninjas Guelph is Investing Over $75,000 Into Their Guelph-Based Center to Assist Children in Learning and Development

Code Ninjas Guelph provides coding programs for kids to make it easy on parents with convenient drop-in hours on weeknights and weekends. Since opening in 2020, owners Pamela Pandit and Jaymin Pandit have expanded their offerings to provide programming relating to coding, robotics, 3D printing and now, laser printing as part of their suite of learning programs.