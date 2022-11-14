First New Full-Service Funeral Home/Mortuary Built in San Diego in 60+ Years Celebrates Grand Opening
One of the few woman/minority-owned mortuaries in California opens in San Diego.
San Diego, CA, November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The first new full-service funeral home/mortuary to be opened in San Diego in over 60 years celebrated its grand opening on July 1. Bravo Family Mortuary, owned by Lena Bravo-Olsher and her husband Steve, is a 15,000 sf state-of-the-art facility that combines modern amenities with timeless traditions.
A funeral industry professional who is licensed as a Funeral Director and Embalmer in both California and Illinois, the opening of Bravo Family Mortuary has been a labor of love and represents the fulfillment of a childhood dream.
“I knew from a very young age that caring for those who have passed, as well as their family members, is both an honor and a privilege—something I never take lightly,” said Bravo-Olsher. “We take great pride in taking care of the loved ones we are entrusted with as though they are members of our own family. Our motto of ‘Allow our family to take care of yours’ are the words we live by. From the moment we begin working together, our clients become part of our family.”
Bravo Family Mortuary is a non-denominational facility and serves veterans, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and those of any, or no, religious affiliation. The facility is located in the Mission Valley neighborhood and combines modern amenities with timeless traditions while also offering eco-friendly (green) burial, preparation, cremation and ceremonial options.
Steve Olsher
833-762-7286
www.BravoFamilyMortuary.com
833-762-7286
www.BravoFamilyMortuary.com
