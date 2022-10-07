Black Children’s Book Author Debuts New “Coco LaBon Kids” Online Store
Alexandria, VA, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Coco LaBon, children’s book author, is excited to announce the debut of her new online store and brand, Coco LaBon Kids. The store is scheduled to open on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Coco LaBon Kids is an extension of her children's books, and the online store will showcase many new custom products and merchandise that will feature the new Coco LaBon Kids logo as well as illustrations from her three books.
The new brand represents happy and smart kids. "I really wanted to promote a positive image for kids. For the last few years, kids have had to deal with so many negative events and images and I just wanted to create a little happiness for everyone," said LaBon.
The new line will include a backpack featuring "Kobala, the Little Basketball Star," a bath towel celebrating "Polo's Mail Truck Adventure," and a mouse pad customized with illustrations from "The Legend of the Chocolate River." LaBon’s books are available on Amazon.com.
The Coco LaBon Kids online store will initially launch with 18 products and new products will be added over time. Visit www.cocolabonkids.com to view and purchase products. For more information on LaBon’s children's books, go to www.cocolabon.com.
Coco LaBon Kids is an extension of her children's books, and the online store will showcase many new custom products and merchandise that will feature the new Coco LaBon Kids logo as well as illustrations from her three books.
The new brand represents happy and smart kids. "I really wanted to promote a positive image for kids. For the last few years, kids have had to deal with so many negative events and images and I just wanted to create a little happiness for everyone," said LaBon.
The new line will include a backpack featuring "Kobala, the Little Basketball Star," a bath towel celebrating "Polo's Mail Truck Adventure," and a mouse pad customized with illustrations from "The Legend of the Chocolate River." LaBon’s books are available on Amazon.com.
The Coco LaBon Kids online store will initially launch with 18 products and new products will be added over time. Visit www.cocolabonkids.com to view and purchase products. For more information on LaBon’s children's books, go to www.cocolabon.com.
Contact
Brioche Adner LLC/Coco LaBon KidsContact
Coco LaBon
703-861-9475
www.cocolabonkids.com
Coco LaBon
703-861-9475
www.cocolabonkids.com
Categories