Filming Has Wrapped for Philly-Based Indie TV Pilot "The Kingfish"
Filming has been completed for the Philadelphia-based urban independent TV dramedy pilot "The Kingfish." The opening credits/intro will be developed by award-winning graphic designer Joshua Black of Philly-based Blackeye Soup.
Philadelphia, PA, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The show focuses on the adventures, sticky situations, and cunning of three bright Philadelphia high-school friends, Bobby, Flip, and X. The show (and the pilot episode titled "Misdirected") is described as a "red herring" because it plays on viewers' inherent prejudices and stereotypes to create distractions that lead to surprising twists and unexpected outcomes.
The show's producer wants the opening credits/intro to be artistic, stylish, attention-getting, and simply "dope." To achieve the desired look, he enlisted the services of the incredibly creative and skilled graphic artists Joshua Black.
The soundtrack and music score are also in development. The soundtrack will feature an instrumental song titled "The Run 4 Cupcake," which was the score for an episode of the MTV series "Made." A teaser is available on the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAdJPwY-mpc2-PxYyR4jbNw.
The cast consists mainly of actors from the Philadelphia area. They include XavierX ("X"), Taylor Myrick ("Bobby"), Britt Starghill ("Flip"), Omar Long ("Big Homie"), Jordan Webber ("Cupcake"), Ariel Sole ("Penny"), Mckayla Mckelvie ("Lucy"), rapper Ital Tha Ruffian ("The Mean Man"), Ron Shaer ("Kingpin"), Kavon Kellam ("Smart Homie"), Keron Morton ("The Big Man"), Jormal Edwards ("Bodyguard), and Justin Vassor.
You can stay updated on the progress and be notified of updates by following "The Kingfish" on social media: Instagram @kingfishphilly, the website www.kingfishshow.com, and the YouTube channel above.
Multimedia
"The Kingfish" A Smart, Clever, Original Urban Dramedy
This promotional flyer provides insight into what to expect from the indie TV pilot "The Kingfish." It is a departure from the usual urban TV fare.
