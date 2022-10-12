IronOrbit Presents Cloud GPU INFINITY Workspaces as a Key Component for Transformation at Autodesk University 2022
Orange County, CA, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cloud-based DaaS Drives Collaboration, Connectivity, and Computing Power for Building Information Modeling (BIM) Processes.
IronOrbit, a specialized GPU cloud solutions provider focused on digital transformation, attended Autodesk University (AU) in New Orleans where it showcased the spectacular performance of INFINITY Workspaces, powered by NVIDIA RTX™ Virtual Workstation, the world’s most powerful cloud-based visual computing solution.
Thousands of architecture, engineering, construction, operations (AECO), visual technology experts, and industry thought leaders traveled to “The Big Easy” for three days of in-person networking, learning and briefing industry insights. The AECO industry is confronting a number of unparalleled challenges, such as dispersed teams, access to adequate GPU performance, and sustainable cloud-based solutions to achieve digital transformation. AU connects people, products, and technology in a way for firms to overcome these obstacles and adapt to market trends and changes.
IronOrbit demonstrated how its GPU-based offerings enable creative, design, and technical professionals to collaborate seamlessly. Exhibit visitors experienced a hands-on demonstration of INFINITY Titanium Workspaces, powered by NVIDIA A40 GPUs and NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation, working equally as well on mobile devices as high-end workstations. Attendees witnessed the GPU-accelerated cloud desktop open Enscape and Revit renderings with exceptional performance from a smartphone and Microsoft Surface Pro while connected via a mobile hotspot.
“It’s an amazing time for the AECO industry. You can look around the Autodesk expo floor and see that cloud computing is the future of architecture, design, and engineering. Providing GPU-accelerated cloud desktops that can handle graphics-intensive applications and large datasets while performing like a local machine will catalyze digital transformation,” said Kamron Naderkhani, Marketing Manager of IronOrbit.
INFINITY Titanium Workspaces deliver seamless connectivity for the most widely used GPU-accelerated design tools, such as Autodesk’s Maya and Revit, with efficient parallel processing to deliver the best-in-class professional graphics. IronOrbit integrates the unrivaled power of NVIDIA’s next-generation GPU technologies in its geographically dispersed data centers. The result is virtualization that shares NVIDIA GPU resources across applications and desktops for superior performance. IronOrbit continues to develop and integrate sustainable solutions that enable AECO firms to adopt digital technologies.
Autodesk University – Autodesk University 2022 includes main stage sessions, panel discussions, thought leadership presentations and industry case studies, along with Autodesk product briefings and training. More than 450 classes offered insights into the future of design.
IronOrbit offers cloud-native technologies that power today’s most demanding digital transformations, making world-class cloud security and compliance automated and affordable. SOC 2 Certified, Tier 4 facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government. The company continuously integrates the latest technology to push GPU performance and power to new heights. Learn more about IronOrbit here.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
