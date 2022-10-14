Lambert Pawn Shop Announces 10-10-10 Layaway Program
With the current financial situation in America, paychecks don't seem to go as far as they once did. Lambert Pawn Shop announced a 10-10-10 Layaway Program to assist customers.
Whittier, CA, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The holiday season has started. There is no denying that when you go to the gas station or grocery store, the paychecks don't seem to buy as much as they used to.
The after effects of the pandemic, labor problems, and supply chain delays have all added to higher prices and greater wait time. People who shop on-line find they have to wait for things or that what they were shopping for is sold out.
To get a luxury pre-owned designer handbag, high-end watch, diamond jewelry, or gold, Lambert Pawn Shop has a large inventory and a 10-10-10 Layaway Program.
With the program, customers can select the items they want to purchase, put a down payment of ten percent to start the contract, and agree to make payments of at least ten percent of the total purchase price and commit to paying off the balance owed in ten months.
The Layaway Program is a great way to buy luxury gifts over time, while the selection is good, and without impacting the paycheck severely.
For more information, visit lambertpawn.com.
Jason Farmerie
(844) 467-6780
www.lambertpawn.com
