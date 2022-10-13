Inaugural Family-Friendly Sweetwater 5K with Big Cash Prizes for First, Second and Third Place Overall Winners
Thornton, PA, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Families from the tri-state area are encouraged to kick off Fall and race at Sweetwater Riverdeck and Marina, 2780 7th Ave., Sweetwater, NJ on Sunday, October 15 at 9:00AM.
All proceeds of the Sweetwater 5K support Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) and The Hammonton Rotary. HKRS programs ensure kids can maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. The Hammonton Rotary supports youth, veterans, and neighbors in need through programs that promote fun, fellowship and the general welfare.
Registration includes a t-shirt for all runners. Medals awarded to each division first, second and third place male/female. Cash rewards will be given to first, second and third place Overall male/female ($500, $350, and $200). Registration can be made in advance at https://runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sweetwater/Sweetwater5K.
Healthy Kids Running Series, a national inclusive and fun youth running experience, inspiring boys and girls (ages 2-14) to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle, is conducting a safe, five-week in-person spring running Series featuring once-a-week racing. To find a Series near you and register, visit HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.
Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle. Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.
Contact Information:
Healthy Kids Running Series
484-352-2729
5k@healthykidsrunningseries.org
Brand Enchanting MediaContact
Nhandi Singleton
856-295-1802
nichelle@brandenchanting.com
