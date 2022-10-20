Daguerreian Society Photo Fair, Oct. 29 in Chicago, to Offer Rare Antique Images and Ephemera
Trade fair, first time in Chicago, will feature a wide range of 19th-century photography, from one-of-a-kind cased images to rare and historically important prints.
Chicago, IL, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- How can you buy a moment in time to hold in your hand or keep in your pocket? Starting at less than $50, Chicagoans will be able to purchase original, one-of-a-kind photographs, many dating back to the Civil War or even earlier at The Daguerreian Society Photo Fair. This opportunity will last only one day – on Saturday, October 29, from 10 am–4 pm – in the Empire Ballroom of the historic Palmer House Hotel.
The Photo Fair, part of The Daguerreian Society’s 3 1/2-day annual Symposium conference, will feature a wide range of 19th-century images. Thousands of authentic historical photos from as far back as 1840 through the Civil War and up to 1900 will be on display for purchase as will photographic ephemera and equipment. The images will include daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tintypes, cartes de visite (CDVs), cabinet cards, stereoviews and other paper photographs. Admission is $10.
In addition to the Photo Fair, the Society’s conference will include a Benefit Auction, which is also open to the public via remote bidding.
The Auction, which starts at 8:30 pm on Saturday, will feature more than 130 lots of exceptional photography. Bidding will be in person at the Palmer House for Symposium registrants and online through LiveAuctioneers and Cowan's Auctions, which is waiving its 5% platform fee.
Founded in 1988, The Daguerreian Society is the leading organization dedicated to the history, technology, art and preservation of early photography. This is the first time the nonprofit has held its annual gathering in Chicago.
Other Symposium highlights will include behind-the-scenes, curator-led tours of the photo collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago History Museum and the Newberry Library, as well as presentations by world-class photo historians such as Liz Siegel of the Art Institute, Keith Davis, formerly of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and Grant Romer, formerly of the George Eastman House’s International Museum of Photography.
To learn more about the 2022 Daguerreian Society Symposium & Photo Fair, please visit https://www.daguerreiansociety.org/symposia/the-daguerreian-society-2022-symposium/.
About The Daguerreian Society
The Daguerreian Society is the leading organization dedicated to the history, technology, art, and preservation of 19th-century photography. Our international membership brings together photography collectors and dealers, museum professionals, historians, scientists, students, educators, photographers, and artists. A 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 1988, The Daguerreian Society welcomes all who share an interest in early photography. For more information, please visit www.daguerreiansociety.org.
