TechFlow Awarded Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure, Design, Installation, Operations and Maintenance Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Agreement
Under Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) agreement will provide the federal government the means to easily procure comprehensive and flexible EV charging solutions.
San Diego, CA, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, Inc., a forward-thinking energy, logistics, and digital solutions company announced that they received an award of the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, design, installation, and operations and maintenance contract through an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).
The White House has set a goal to raise new car sales for EVs to 50 percent by 2030. The resulting increase of electric government-owned vehicles (GOVs) and personally-owned vehicles (POVs) will demand more Level-2 and Level-3 chargers to provide diverse charging capabilities at over 800 military bases around the country.
Under the terms of the DIU EV Charging and Infrastructure agreement, TechFlow will provide the federal government the means to easily procure comprehensive and flexible EV charging solutions, including: feasibility evaluations; site surveys; design; construction; installation; charge management and dashboard access software; testing; training; operations and maintenance; 24/7/365 Call Center; and enhancement services. This DIU streamlined contracting mechanism has no ceiling value and is available to DoD and other federal government departments with no fee for use, which decreases the administrative burden for users and offers maximum flexibility for delivery of innovative and comprehensive EV charging facility solutions to all users of the OTA. Each of the Services (Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps) have partnered with DIU to award EV charging solution pilot projects under this OTA, across multiple states and the District of Columbia.
“We are honored that TechFlow was selected, from a field of over 40 offerors, to provide these critical EV charging, electrical, infrastructure, and software service solutions to the federal government,” said Michael Genseal, Vice President of TechFlow’s Energy and Mobility Solutions business. “We look forward to working with DIU and each of our federal government partners to rapidly deliver tailored EV charging solutions that meet the strategic requirements of Executive Order 14008 Section 205 “Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy.”
TechFlow’s Energy and Mobility Solutions team has extensive experience developing vehicle-to-grid programs, harnessing the unused energy of resting electric vehicles and securely monitoring and analyzing building control systems without compromising security. The energy experts at TechFlow are leading organizations into the future with the successful deployment of next-gen energy saving technologies, achieving Net Zero goals and delivering comprehensive EV charging and mobility solutions for the DoD, other federal government departments/agencies, and commercial customers.
“The TechFlow team is proud of our forward-thinking EV charging work, which leverages advances in energy technology by integrating innovations in energy systems, digital solutions, and platforms to drive performance and effectiveness,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow President and Chief Operating Officer. “It is a privilege to be selected to support this cross-Service project, deemed necessary to the national defense.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow Inc. is an employee-owned company with a record of more than 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. As employee-owners, we balance technology and human factors to determine the best outcome for our customers’ missions. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in mission critical markets: digital, platform, base management/logistics, and energy and mobility services. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Washington, DC, and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more, visit www.TechFlow.com.
