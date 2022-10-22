The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension has reopened 6 East State as a ministry site for its members and the community. The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce is officially opening the site with a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting. The venue has been open and operating since June 2022. Community leaders will be attending this event. The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension is under the Southeastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
Savannah, GA, October 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension is proud to announce the Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of its 6 East State location with the Savannah Chamber of Commerce.
6 East State is a ministry site for the Lutheran Church of the Ascension in historic downtown Savannah on Wright Square. Opening in June 2022, the congregation began hosting events that build on our faith, service to others, historic traditions, and music. The activities range from offering a midweek contemplative communion service, Jazz Vespers with other music events, Brown Bag Speakers Series, serving once a month hot meal to the hungry, along with a community service projects.
Please join The Lutheran Church of the Ascension for a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. Following this event, the Lutheran Church of the Ascension will be hosting Reformation Jazz Vespers beginning 6:45 p.m. All are welcome to join Ascension in celebrating the opening of its new ministry site.
For more information about The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension, visit here.
Audra Gehler
912-232-4151
www.ascensionsavannah.org
