The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension has reopened 6 East State as a ministry site for its members and the community. The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce is officially opening the site with a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting. The venue has been open and operating since June 2022. Community leaders will be attending this event. The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension is under the Southeastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.