Masters of Illusion Star Tetro Named "Corporate Magician of the Year"
Top Los Angeles magician Tetro wins Merlin Award, garnering global attention for his fire magic, close-up magic, and mentalism this holiday season.
Los Angeles, CA, October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- First place winner at the Magic Castle's Strolling Magic Competition in March and featured artist on the CW's latest season of Masters of Illusion, unconventional magician and mentalist Tetro is astonishing audiences across the city and around the globe with his sleight-of-hand and fire magic, using mentalism to capture imaginations and help people experience the impossible. With big name clientele and A-list audiences that include Ashton Kutcher, Ozzy Osbourne, Emma Watson, The Kardashians, Jared Leto, Willow Smith, Netflix, Amazon, and Google, it's no surprise that Tetro has joined magical legends like David Copperfield and Criss Angel in receiving the distinguished Merlin Award from the International Magicians Society.
In an Instagram announcement on October 18, Tetro said: "I'm excited to share that I was recently presented with the esteemed Merlin Award for Corporate Magician of the Year from the International Magicians Society. I'm truly grateful and I thank the Board of Directors for this recognition. It's a great feeling to be appreciated by your peers. I believe the world is a wonderful place, and it's my hope that my magic will continue to increase people's sensitivity to that wonder."
Despite being orphaned in young adulthood, Tetro did not let the turbulence of life keep him down, choosing instead to heal through his love of performing magic. Discovered at age sixteen when he was invited to perform on a live TV telethon, this Sarasota native has gone on to become one of LA's most sought after magical acts. Winning 2nd place in close-up magic at the International Brotherhood of Magicians convention in July, Tetro also starred and performed magic in a TheraBreath commercial that was on air for over a year and an integral part of the company's ad campaign.
Tetro will be competing at the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians (PCAM) convention in Canada this November. Tetro can be found on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and his website. For interviews, please contact his publicist listed below.
About Tetro: Los Angeles magician Tetro has devoted over a decade to the art of illusion, mentored by one of the world’s top magic teachers, Jeff McBride, and an alumnus of the prestigious Magic and Mystery School in Las Vegas. Specializing in highly visual sleight-of-hand, Tetro creates deeply engaging, fully immersive experiences his viewers will always remember. Tetro performs often at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and he is a member of the Society of American Magicians, as well as an educator and award winner in the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
In an Instagram announcement on October 18, Tetro said: "I'm excited to share that I was recently presented with the esteemed Merlin Award for Corporate Magician of the Year from the International Magicians Society. I'm truly grateful and I thank the Board of Directors for this recognition. It's a great feeling to be appreciated by your peers. I believe the world is a wonderful place, and it's my hope that my magic will continue to increase people's sensitivity to that wonder."
Despite being orphaned in young adulthood, Tetro did not let the turbulence of life keep him down, choosing instead to heal through his love of performing magic. Discovered at age sixteen when he was invited to perform on a live TV telethon, this Sarasota native has gone on to become one of LA's most sought after magical acts. Winning 2nd place in close-up magic at the International Brotherhood of Magicians convention in July, Tetro also starred and performed magic in a TheraBreath commercial that was on air for over a year and an integral part of the company's ad campaign.
Tetro will be competing at the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians (PCAM) convention in Canada this November. Tetro can be found on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and his website. For interviews, please contact his publicist listed below.
About Tetro: Los Angeles magician Tetro has devoted over a decade to the art of illusion, mentored by one of the world’s top magic teachers, Jeff McBride, and an alumnus of the prestigious Magic and Mystery School in Las Vegas. Specializing in highly visual sleight-of-hand, Tetro creates deeply engaging, fully immersive experiences his viewers will always remember. Tetro performs often at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and he is a member of the Society of American Magicians, as well as an educator and award winner in the International Brotherhood of Magicians.
Contact
Tetro MagicContact
Crystal Frost, publicist
424-901-9790
tetromagic.com
crystal@tetromagic.com
Crystal Frost, publicist
424-901-9790
tetromagic.com
crystal@tetromagic.com
Multimedia
Categories