Long COVID Care Center Have Recently Published a Medical Report on the Symptoms of Long COVID Brain Fog

During rehabilitation after being infected with COVID-19, many patients said they experienced "brain fog." According to figures given in the study report, about 10% of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience long COVID. At present, it has become customary in the medical community to classify the symptoms of brain and nerve caused by COVID-19 infection as long-term COVID brain fog.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., October 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- During rehabilitation after being infected with COVID-19, many patients said they experienced "brain fog." According to figures given in the study report, about 10% of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience long COVID. At present, it has become customary in the medical community to classify the symptoms of brain and nerve caused by COVID-19 infection as long-term COVID brain fog. According to the statistics in the study report, up to 60% of patients with long-term COVID presented some degree of brain fog.
In 2021, in a study designed to describe long COVID symptoms in more than 3,000 people from 56 countries, researchers found that 88% of respondents represented brain fog symptoms such as cognitive or memory problems. During the first few months after the onset of COVID-19, these symptoms showed an increasing trend and then started to decrease gradually. At the beginning of the 7th month after the onset of COVID-19, 55.5% of respondents reported suffering from cognitive problems such as brain fog.
In another study in 2021, patients with brain fog caused by long-term COVID were asked to describe their experiences. As in the previous study, most participants reported brain fog in the first few months following the onset of COVID-19. Participants were followed up by email for 4 to 6 months after the initial assessment. Of those who responded to follow-up, 65% people felt that their symptoms of brain fog were gradually improving.
A 2022 study investigated the rehabilitation of individuals with neurological symptoms such as long-term COVID and brain fog. The mean duration of brain fog since participants developed symptoms of COVID-19 infection was 14.8 months. After an initial evaluation, participants were followed up for 6 to 9 months. During follow-up, no significant changes were observed in the reporting of brain fog symptoms compared with the initial assessment, which means there were no significant change among most patients with brain fog. Researchers pointed out that quality of life measures of study participants remained lower than that of the general population.
According to published medical statistics papers on long COVID brain fog, the symptoms could last for quite a long time. The symptoms of brain fog tends to peak within a few months of infection with COVID-19 and them generally improve over time. Recent studies have found that brain fog symptoms may last more than a year after infection with COVID-19. Moreover, studies have shown that more than 20% of patients with long COVID brain fog still did not get an improvement for their symptoms after a year.
According to the published medical papers on the symptoms of long COVID brain fog, Long COVID Care Center concluded clinical manifestations of brain fog as follows:
Neurasthenia, Memory loss, Attention disorder, Get lost, Language disorders, Dizziness, Brain fatigue, Loss of smell, Blurry vision, Tinnitus, Chronic headache
How to treat the long-term COVID-19 symptoms of brain fog?
Western Medicine
Patient need to take a thorough physical examination of their bodies, and besides taking routine examinations, they need to do another four examinations.
The first item: do several more PCR tests to check whether the result shows positive.
The second item: perform a neurological examination, including functional magnetic resonance imaging MR angiography of the brain.
The third item: in addition to basic blood tests, we assessed thyroid hormones, zinc, ferritin, antinuclear antibodies, rheumatoid factor, and blood sedimentation rate.
The fourth item: Comprehensive heart function test.
For the main direction of western medicine:
If novel coronavirus remains in the body, antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid should be used as a priority. If there is no virus in the body, the drug is used from the perspective of reducing or eliminating the chronic inflammation of the patient, improving the metabolic circulation and immune mystery of patients. For example, rintatolimod (immunomodulator) and coenzyme Q10 + NADH (mitochondrial modulator) can be used to improve the immune system of patients.
Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
From the theory of syndrome differentiation and treatment of TCM, the treatment of long COVID brain fog can obtain more accurate TCM syndrome differentiation and more suitable TCM formulas from the following three steps.
(1)Perform the observation, smelling, hearing, and inquiring of traditional Chinese medicine diagnosis, and consult the comprehensive physical examination report and four special examination reports of western medicine. Only in this way can TCM doctors obtain the most detailed disease information of patients to support them to make the most accurate syndrome differentiation and treatment of patients' conditions.
(2)TCM doctors will classify and summarize the main symptoms, accompanying secondary symptoms, physical condition, and sick parts of the internal organs of the patients according to the most comprehensive disease information of the patients. First, the main symptoms are the most unbearable symptoms of patients at present, such as dizziness. Second, accompanying secondary symptoms, which means the patient is experiencing other uncomfortable symptoms, such as occasional chronic headache. Third, to find out the physical condition of the patient, which means the patient's current physical health status, belongs to which category in the TCM constitution. For example, yang-deficiency constitution, phlegm-dampness constitution, qi-deficiency constitution, blood stasis constitution, etc.
(3)TCM doctors, according to the above summary, combined with the internal organs and meridians related to symptoms, comprehensively use the theory and practical experience of TCM to make TCM prescriptions for patients. If acupuncture and moxibustion are required, these programs will also be prescribed.
Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory is mainly based on: Zhang Zhongjing’s “Treatise on Febrile Diseases,” “Synopsis of Golden Chamber,” Huang Yuanyu's “Four Sacred Hearts Source,” “Typhoid Fever Suspension,” “Jinkui Suspension,” “Changsha Yao Jie,” Li Dongyuan's “Treatise on the Spleen & Stomach,” and Zhang Jingyue's “Jingyue Quanshu.”
For the main direction of TCM:
(1) Banxia Tianma Pills are used to invigorate the spleen and removing dampness, reducing phlegm and wind, and lessen dizziness symptoms.
(2) Mailuotong capsule is used to dredge meridian vascular congestion.
(3) Xifeng Tongluo Headache Tablets are used to clear away heat and toxic substances and reduce the symptoms of chronic headache.
Acupuncture program given by the TCM: electricity is exerted to heat the moxibustion apparatus, and apply moxibustion at the following acupoints.
(1)Baihui, Ashi, Shenshu and Guanyuan points to improve brain metabolism.
(2)Stick Clear Brain Fog Vapour Patches to the neckline of clothes to get rid of symptoms of brain fog, dizziness, and tiredness.
Disclaimer: The suggestions, guidance, protocols, and documents conveyed by Long COVID Care Center to patients can only be used as a reference for patients to understand their diseases in many aspects, but cannot be directly used as a treatment plan. Patients must discuss their symptoms with doctors in local hospitals through face-to-face communication.
