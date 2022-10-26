Long COVID Care Center Have Recently Published a Medical Report on the Symptoms of Long COVID Brain Fog

During rehabilitation after being infected with COVID-19, many patients said they experienced "brain fog." According to figures given in the study report, about 10% of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience long COVID. At present, it has become customary in the medical community to classify the symptoms of brain and nerve caused by COVID-19 infection as long-term COVID brain fog.