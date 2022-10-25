David Krantz Joins Mirae Asset Securities (USA)
New York, NY, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. (“Mirae”) today announced that David Krantz has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for the U.S., based in New York. Within this role, David will oversee all aspects of the business, including acquisitions, asset management and fundraising.
Working closely with the firm’s global network, David will leverage Mirae’s capital markets platform to deliver a disciplined and strategic approach to investing across real estate asset classes while achieving superior risk-adjusted returns for investors.
David has 21 years of experience in the real estate industry through a variety of disciplines including lending, private equity and commercial brokerage. Most recently David served as Senior Managing Director within the Capital Markets Group at Savills USA, a global commercial real estate advisory firm. Prior to Savills, David worked as Senior Vice President at CBRE in its Investment Properties Institutional Group, focused on multi-family, residential conversion and development transactions in New York City. Earlier in his career, David was a member of The Praedium Group, an institutional fund manager where he was responsible for the acquisition, asset management and disposition of assets in the U.S. David began his career in the Commercial Real Estate Lending Group at Commerce Bank where he underwrote commercial mortgages for a broad range of clients, and worked on a variety of asset types including multifamily, development, office and retail.
About Mirae: Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc., a New-York based entity founded in 1992, operates an institutional capital markets platform servicing professional investors with complex global needs. The firm specializes in offering Prime Brokerage, Securities Financing, Agency Execution, Correspondent Clearing, Global Portfolio Trading & ETF Solutions.
Mirae Asset Financial Group (which includes Mirae USA) is an independent financial services group headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Mirae Asset Financial Group provides comprehensive financial services including asset management, wealth management, investment banking and life insurance. Operating in 15 global markets, and across 5 continents, the group manages assets worldwide of $545 Billion (as of June 2022).
