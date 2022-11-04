Cody Pools Raises Over $100,000 for Homes for Our Troops During CodyShack 2022 Charity Golf Tournament
Round Rock, TX, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cody Pools, the nations #1 Pool Builder for 10 years running, recently completed their annual CodyShack charity golf tournament on October 14th, 2022.
The 11th Annual CodyShack Golf Tournament was held at the Golf Club at Star Ranch in Hutto, Texas on Friday, October 14, 2022. 148 players and 65 spectators attended, and in total, raised over $100,000 for the charity Homes For Our Troops.
Attending the event was the President of Homes For Our Troops, Tom Landwermeyer, who also played and spoke on behalf of the organization.
"We want to thank our employees, partners & vendors for helping make this another successful charity golf tournament," states Mike Church, President & CEO of Cody Pools. "Homes For Our Troops is such an amazing organization, and we were so pleased to be able to help raise & donate $100,000 to their cause," he added.
The day also featured some fun events, including a Helicopter ball drop, a closest ball to the hole contest (which was donated by the winner back to Homes For Our Troops), tickets to let a golf pro drive your ball for you and other monetary donations by vendors, employees, invited players and spectators.
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools was established in 1994 and has been the Nation's #1 Pool Builder for 10 years in a row, having built over 30,000 swimming pools, with offices throughout Texas, Florida & Arizona.
