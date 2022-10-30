Visionary Acquisitions Gives Back to the Humane Society
Beckley, WV, October 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the month of September, the Visionary Acquisitions team collected donations for the animals in need at the Humane Society of Raleigh County in Beckley, WV.
The Humane Society of Raleigh County, established in 1979, is a non-profit organization missioned to prevent animal abuse and neglect. Over 640 pets have been adopted from this location, but there are still animals in need. Individuals can contribute to this organization by adopting an animal, volunteering, or donating supplies based on their wishlist.
Visionary Acquisitions is passionate about philanthropy, and is continuously looking for ways to contribute to the community, so they were proud to contribute to an organization that shares their commitment to giving back to communities in need. The team dropped off food, toys, and any necessities a pet could dream of.
Glen Plaugher, Visionary Acquisitions CEO, expressed excitement in regards to their contribution to the Humane Society: “It’s an honor to be able to give a helping hand to any cause for humanitarian services. As a business, Visionary Acquisitions is determined to give back to communities. We cannot help everyone, but everyone can help someone.”
To learn more about The Humane Society of Raleigh County, please visit their website: https://hsrcwv.org/.
