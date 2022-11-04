CodeLock Selected by Industry Leaders for Its Innovative Solution to Enhance the Security of the Software Supply Chain Through Secure Software Development Practices
CodeLock, Inc. was selected as a finalist in the 2022 Accelerate Investors Conference and was awarded the opportunity to present to industry leaders such as Microsoft, ManTech, and Johnson & Johnson at the 2022 Gala Awards at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia.
Arlington, VA, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CodeLock, Inc. was honored to be selected as a finalist in the 2022 Accelerate Investors Conference and was awarded the opportunity to present at the 2022 Gala Awards at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia.
CodeLock's CEO, Brian Gallagher, presented to industry leaders such as Teresa Carson, Corporate VP and Executive-in-Residence with Microsoft and Lily Kim, General Manager for Azure Government Engineering, on how CodeLock is leading the efforts related to securing the software development life cycle.
CodeLock's patent-pending solution allows organizations to focus on the security of their software while increasing accountability throughout their organization. This further allows companies to meet compliance with new Federal regulations such as Executive Order 14028 and the recent OMB M-22-18 software supply chain mandate.
The Accelerate Investor Conference is designed to ignite innovation, startups, and the investor ecosystem within the Nation's capital.
The event was sponsored by industry leaders such as Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Mantech, Pangiam, and MAAN Ventures, as well as by local institutions including George Mason University, Smart City Works and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation.
