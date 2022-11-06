Two Sisters from New York Deliver Works of Fiction and Non-Fiction to Empower Women
Two sisters who grew up in Larchmont, NY and attended Mamaroneck High School, have just released new books that empower women. All three books seek to inspire women to be bolder and more confident in their choices.
Larchmont, NY, November 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On November 4, Lisa Battalia released two new works of fiction: Awake and Second Chances that make up A Midlife Romance series: The story of a precarious romance, highly relatable to anyone who’s experienced a messy and meaningful midlife transition. As one reader offered, “Bravo on creating a romance story that succeeds on multiple levels, including as a sexy novel about real, grownup people figuring out who they are and how to be happy.”
Career expert Paula Battalia Brand released, "The Purple Parachute: A Woman’s Guide to Navigating the Winds of Career Change," on November 4. After living in Annapolis, MD for many years, she is now traveling the US in an RV.
Paula is the Founder of Brand Career Management. She wrote this book to help mid-career to executive women make successful career transitions. The Purple Parachute offers practical guidance on career management, job search, starting your own business and networking. This book is designed to help women take charge of their careers. She offers practical strategies and guidance for making smoother career transitions and landing your next gig.
Dorie Clark, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of "The Long Game and Reinventing You," and executive education faculty, Duke University Fuqua School of Business said, "This book provides a wealth of resources for women going through career transitions. If you want to reinvent yourself, read this book!"
