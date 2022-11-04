The In-Person IPAC2022NV & Teach1Serve10 Free Clinic Days Are Postponed Due to Exemption Delays, Unforeseen Circumstances & Unpredicted Charges. Stay Tuned.
The Integrative Providers Association and the Compassion Center postpone their disruptive clinical incubation, Teach1Serve10 Free Clinic Day, and the In-Person Companion Medical Conference (IPAC2022NV) due to delays in exemptions, circumstances beyond their control and unpredicted charges that continue to grow. As such, the Boards have decided to postpone the in-person conference, live-stream the education and move the free clinic day off-site to an established neighborhood clinic system.
Las Vegas, NV, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is postponing its Annual In-Person Integrative Providers Association Conference 2022 and the Teach1Serve10 Free Clinic Day that was taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada due to a variety of exemption delays, circumstances beyond our control and unpredicted charges.
“Despite the unfortunate delays and unforeseen costs in bringing the event to fruition: As promised, November 15, 2022, the underserved populations of Southern Nevada will still get the free access to non-opioid pain management solutions, medical referrals and recommendations, and solutions that lead to a healthier quality of life as promised. Additionally, all the registered IPAC2022NV conference attendees will still be able to stream the entire medical conference from their laptop or mobile device and can watch it on the day of the scheduled conference, or at their leisure. It is most unfortunate that the various exemptions, waivers and other approvals that were necessary in order to incubate such a disruptive medical conference model did not come through in time. However, to our knowledge, this is the first medical conference to fully integrate a free-clinic in a hotel conference center setting - so it is no wonder that things like this are being delayed. It is truly disappointing to all of us who have dedicated our entire lives to this incubation over the last eight months. Although, that is the unique nature of 'Disruptive Innovation' and bleeding edge solutions. In the meantime, we all look forward to introducing the new model in either Las Vegas, NV, as we had planned, or Atlanta, GA, at the IPAC2023GA conference as we are still fully committed to the incubation of this much needed model in both healthcare and education.” ~ James Creel, PgM, Program Administrator for Compassion Center and the IPA's Joint-Clinical Incubation.
After much consideration, the in-person event in Las Vegas, November 13-15, 2022, will be indefinitely postponed in its current form until a complete program is capable of being implemented within predetermined regulatory, hospitality, clinical and budgetary confines so as to protect all the patients, providers and the organizations working together to facilitate the positive change. Above all, this is a community incubation, and is about developing a replicable healthcare solution for the service of underserved patients and education of licensed providers that categorically leads to bridging the gaps in healthcare for underserved populations across the country.
Patience is just as much a key to our success as the precision in our execution and following the line of compliance is essential to properly setting the standard so we will not compromise on the integrity of our program or its collaborators. This unfortunate delay allows both the IPA and Compassion Center to realign their policies, strengthen their disruptive models and proceed despite the issues that have taken place, or surfaced since, and it allows us to better prepare for Atlanta, GA and come back to Las Vegas, NV for next year in 2023. Both of these organizations are long-game focused and only look at this as a bump in the road as we drive this disruptive new model to greatness fostering integrative wholeness and inclusion for the betterment of tomorrow.
Registered IPAC2022NV Attendees have the option to view the entire conference as scheduled via online live-streaming or they can take their conference modules, testing and evaluations through the IPA’s online LMS at: IPA.Education and get the same credentialed certificate for attending online as they would get in person. The entirety of IPAC2022NV is accredited for up to 15.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits(TM) through a joint-providership between the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and the Integrative Providers Association and is recognized by both Medical and Nursing Boards as Continuing (Medical) Education.
To Purchase Online IPA Education, Prescribing Providers and Allied Healthcare Attendees seeking out the Accredited Continuing Education Contact Credits should visit https://ipa.education.
Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a 501(c)(6) Medical Association Established to Discover, Educate, Unite and Empower Integrative Providers, all proceeds go to membership programs, IPA events, conferences and advocacy efforts in service to integrative providers and community-based integrative healthcare. Compassion Center is a 501(c)(3) public charity medical management services organization and incubator dedicated to professional education, patient advocacy and healthcare innovations that serve categorically complex, terminally ill and underserved populations with better access and care.
“Despite the unfortunate delays and unforeseen costs in bringing the event to fruition: As promised, November 15, 2022, the underserved populations of Southern Nevada will still get the free access to non-opioid pain management solutions, medical referrals and recommendations, and solutions that lead to a healthier quality of life as promised. Additionally, all the registered IPAC2022NV conference attendees will still be able to stream the entire medical conference from their laptop or mobile device and can watch it on the day of the scheduled conference, or at their leisure. It is most unfortunate that the various exemptions, waivers and other approvals that were necessary in order to incubate such a disruptive medical conference model did not come through in time. However, to our knowledge, this is the first medical conference to fully integrate a free-clinic in a hotel conference center setting - so it is no wonder that things like this are being delayed. It is truly disappointing to all of us who have dedicated our entire lives to this incubation over the last eight months. Although, that is the unique nature of 'Disruptive Innovation' and bleeding edge solutions. In the meantime, we all look forward to introducing the new model in either Las Vegas, NV, as we had planned, or Atlanta, GA, at the IPAC2023GA conference as we are still fully committed to the incubation of this much needed model in both healthcare and education.” ~ James Creel, PgM, Program Administrator for Compassion Center and the IPA's Joint-Clinical Incubation.
After much consideration, the in-person event in Las Vegas, November 13-15, 2022, will be indefinitely postponed in its current form until a complete program is capable of being implemented within predetermined regulatory, hospitality, clinical and budgetary confines so as to protect all the patients, providers and the organizations working together to facilitate the positive change. Above all, this is a community incubation, and is about developing a replicable healthcare solution for the service of underserved patients and education of licensed providers that categorically leads to bridging the gaps in healthcare for underserved populations across the country.
Patience is just as much a key to our success as the precision in our execution and following the line of compliance is essential to properly setting the standard so we will not compromise on the integrity of our program or its collaborators. This unfortunate delay allows both the IPA and Compassion Center to realign their policies, strengthen their disruptive models and proceed despite the issues that have taken place, or surfaced since, and it allows us to better prepare for Atlanta, GA and come back to Las Vegas, NV for next year in 2023. Both of these organizations are long-game focused and only look at this as a bump in the road as we drive this disruptive new model to greatness fostering integrative wholeness and inclusion for the betterment of tomorrow.
Registered IPAC2022NV Attendees have the option to view the entire conference as scheduled via online live-streaming or they can take their conference modules, testing and evaluations through the IPA’s online LMS at: IPA.Education and get the same credentialed certificate for attending online as they would get in person. The entirety of IPAC2022NV is accredited for up to 15.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits(TM) through a joint-providership between the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and the Integrative Providers Association and is recognized by both Medical and Nursing Boards as Continuing (Medical) Education.
To Purchase Online IPA Education, Prescribing Providers and Allied Healthcare Attendees seeking out the Accredited Continuing Education Contact Credits should visit https://ipa.education.
Integrative Providers Association (IPA) is a 501(c)(6) Medical Association Established to Discover, Educate, Unite and Empower Integrative Providers, all proceeds go to membership programs, IPA events, conferences and advocacy efforts in service to integrative providers and community-based integrative healthcare. Compassion Center is a 501(c)(3) public charity medical management services organization and incubator dedicated to professional education, patient advocacy and healthcare innovations that serve categorically complex, terminally ill and underserved populations with better access and care.
Contact
Integrative Providers AssociationContact
James Creel
888-587-6720
https://integrativeproviders.org
James Creel
888-587-6720
https://integrativeproviders.org
Multimedia
Categories