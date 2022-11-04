The In-Person IPAC2022NV & Teach1Serve10 Free Clinic Days Are Postponed Due to Exemption Delays, Unforeseen Circumstances & Unpredicted Charges. Stay Tuned.

The Integrative Providers Association and the Compassion Center postpone their disruptive clinical incubation, Teach1Serve10 Free Clinic Day, and the In-Person Companion Medical Conference (IPAC2022NV) due to delays in exemptions, circumstances beyond their control and unpredicted charges that continue to grow. As such, the Boards have decided to postpone the in-person conference, live-stream the education and move the free clinic day off-site to an established neighborhood clinic system.