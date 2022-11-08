RT ECP Introduces Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) Quoting Program
Hamilton, NJ, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (ECP) of RT Specialty has introduced a Pollution Legal Liability (PLL) Quoting Program that provides agents, brokers and their customers with expedient coverage for the discovery of new pollution conditions at fixed locations.
Offered by several of the industry’s leading carriers, the program targets first-time PLL buyers with coverages that include limits starting at $250,000 per claim / per occurrence, minimum self-insured retention of $5,000, 1- to 2-year policy terms and the availability of potentially larger aggregates. Potential customers include owners and developers of properties representing the commercial office, retail, institutional, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, warehousing and renewable energy industries.
“Every commercial property can potentially be exposed to harmful environmental, toxic and hazardous conditions,” said Joseph Reynolds, a senior vice president at RT ECP. “Mold or Legionella exposures and accidental chemical spills and releases are just some of the problems that can plague facilities and jobsites, create disruptions and incur millions of dollars in damages.”
“The PLL Quoting Program is the perfect gateway policy for owners who would like to help protect their properties from new pollution conditions and then possibly expand their coverages with broader insurance forms as they become increasingly aware of the hardships posed by previously unknown pollution issues,” added Reynolds.
RT ECP is currently the only U.S. broker to offer the PLL Quoting Program. It was specifically designed to speed the underwriting process by providing policy quotes within 48 hours once the basic customer information is received. This includes:
- Typical statement of values
- Address and descriptions of the properties to be covered (up to 15 properties)
- General contact details of the named insureds
- General liability, pollution loss and claims information from the past five years
For more information, please call 609-298-3516, email rtecp@rtspecialty.com or contact your local RT Specialty broker or underwriter.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
609-528-3884
