Pack the Pantry Virtual Food Drive Aims to Support Local Community Colleges
San Diego, CA, November 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to recent research, 50% of college students in San Diego face food insecurity, which means they do not have reliable, consistent access to food. This obstacle increases the likelihood that students will miss classes or drop out of school.
With the fourth annual Pack the Pantry food drive, California Coast Credit Union is partnering with all the local community college campuses, the North County Food Bank, and the San Diego Food Bank to raise funds and fill local college pantries with healthy and nutritious food.
Cal Coast President & CEO, Todd Lane said, “To see that so many college students lack reliable access to nutritious food is problematic and something must be done to tackle this issue. That is why Pack the Pantry is more important than ever. During times of uncertainty, we hope that our local community will join us to provide the necessary support for students in need – across the region.”
During the month of November, you can donate online to help provide much-needed food to local college pantries at https://www.calcoastcu.org/packthepantry. Donors can even select which college food pantry they want their donation directed to. Now, more than ever with the rising cost of food, local students are depending on their college’s food pantries.
“Pack the Pantry is addressing a crucial need for our community college students who are facing food insecurity,” said Superintendent/President of the MiraCosta College and chair of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association (SDICCCA), Dr. Sunita "Sunny" Cooke. “This campaign will help students find some relief – so they may stay focused on their academics without the worry of where their next meal will come from. We appreciate the support from the community to fill our campus food pantries.”
Both, the San Diego Food Bank and North County Food Bank are donating their services to support the Pack the Pantry food drive by delivering the food to the community colleges at the end of the fundraiser.
Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo shared, “We are immensely grateful to Cal Coast Credit Union for supporting our hunger-relief programs for the county’s community colleges through the fourth annual Pack the Pantry Food Drive. Many students and their families are facing skyrocketing prices of gas, food, and rent due to soaring inflation. We encourage the community to donate to the Pack the Pantry Food Drive to help the Food Bank feed local students facing food insecurity. On behalf of the Food Bank’s staff and family of volunteers, we extend our heartfelt thanks Cal Coast Credit Union for partnering with the Food Bank for this critical food and fundraising campaign."
About SDICCCA
The San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association is a collaboration between the six community college districts in the two-county area. Member institutions include Cuyamaca College, Grossmont College, Imperial Valley College, MiraCosta College, Palomar College, San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College, San Diego Miramar College, San Diego Continuing Education, and Southwestern College.
About the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank & North County Food Bank
Established in 1977, the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and its North County Food Bank chapter are a critical component to the welfare of San Diego County, providing food to people in need, advocating for the hungry and educating the public about hunger-related issues. Through a combination of programs and partnerships with 500 San Diego County nonprofit charities, the Food Bank acts as a central repository and distribution point for donated food. Learn more at: SanDiegoFoodBank.org and NorthCountyFoodBank.org.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org/ or call (877) 495-1600.
