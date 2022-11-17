New Art Print Pure Silk Pillowcase Launches for Winter

Introducing Mayfairsilk's new sustainably produced Damask print silk pillowcase. Soft grey in a watercolour style on an Ivory background adds a touch of elegance to the bedroom. Designed in Mayfair London and printed using certified non-toxic dyes onto 25 momme Grade 6A Mulberry Silk with a matte finish. This all-natural breathable silk is thermoregulating and doesn't strip the natural moisture and oils out of hair and skin like cotton does.