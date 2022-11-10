Rare Baseball Cards Discovered in Western Massachusetts Up for Auction by Central Mass Auctions

Rare T206 Carolina Brights baseball cards discovered in Western Massachusetts are up for auction in Worcester, MA. The cards were set to be thrown away until a family member saved them. The "Carolina Brights horde" is expected to sell between $250,000 to $500,000. A rare T206 Ty Cobb card in the collection is estimated to sell for $50,000.