Rare Baseball Cards Discovered in Western Massachusetts Up for Auction by Central Mass Auctions
Worcester, MA, November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A rare collection of T206 Carolina Brights baseball cards recently discovered in a Western Massachusetts estate will be offered for the first time by Central Mass Auctions of Worcester and Boston, MA. The cards are up for bidding in an online auction ending on November 17, 2022 and estimated to bring between $250,000 and $500,000 at auction.
The T206 baseball cards were produced between 1909 and 1911. Several tobacco companies manufactured T206s and offered them as premiums to those who purchased their products. Carolina Brights produced fewer cards than many of the other manufacturers, making their cards more sought after by collectors. The 60-card (Monson horde) were set to be thrown away when the consignor’s family member saved them from the trash.
T206 Honus Wagner cards have made national news recently. A Honus Wagner card sold for $7.25 million at auction in August. The cards in this Carolina Brights collection are rarer than that Wagner card. PSA Authentication & Grading service’s population reports shows that they have graded 36 Honus Wagner T206 cards, but only two Ty Cobb Carolina Brights red back cards. The Carolina Brights Ty Cobb card Central Mass Auctions is offering has an estimate of $50,000. The bidding is currently at $17,000.
Central Mass Auctions also gathered items from other local estates for their major sports card and memorabilia auction. Included are N172 Old Judge Tobacco cards with Hall of Famers King Kelly and John Clarkson, a 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle baseball card and a softball signed by Babe Ruth.
Auctioneer Wayne Tuiskula said that he “is pleased that the family chose Central Mass Auctions to handle their collection.” He added that, “Central Mass Auctions has been fielding many emails and calls from collectors across the United States and Canada that are interested in this fantastic collection.”
Central Mass Auctions, Inc. has been in business for over 20 years. They have sold rare credentials that belonged to legendary lawman Eliot Ness for $46,000 after Tuiskula appraised them on PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow.” They also sold memorabilia from Boston’s legendary restaurant Durgin Park when it closed in 2019.
For more information on the Carolina Brights horde auction, upcoming auctions and to join our email list, please visit https://centralmassauctions.com/.
Contact:
Wayne Tuiskula - Central Mass Auctions Inc.
508-612-6111
http://www.centralmassauctions.com
info@centralmassauctions.com
