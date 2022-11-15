Upright Partners to Offer Coding Bootcamps at Kirtland Community College, the #1 School for Online Learning in Michigan
Kirtland Community College and Upright establish a partnership to provide additional online pathways to high-paying careers in technology.
Grayling, MI, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education has just secured a partnership with Kirtland Community College, the #1 school for online learning in Michigan, and among the top 25 colleges offering online enrollment in the country. Upright enthusiastically recognizes Kirtland, a college with a proven catalog of flexible online course offerings, as a valued collaborator in the effort to bring education and skilled labor in technology into the future.
“High Tech” is considered one of the top industries in Michigan, accounting for 11.6% of employment among state residents. Kirtland offers both hybrid and fully online programs at an affordable tuition.. Associates degrees available at Kirtland already include a program in cyber security. Partnering with Upright will allow Kirtland to expand its offerings to adult learners looking to break into the tech industry to include award-winning programs in Software Development, UX/UI Design, JavaScript, and more.
“Not everyone has 1-2 years to spend gaining a degree or certificate from higher education. A lot of people are actively employed and wanting to gain a promotion, but are missing that certificate or boost to get them there. Upright’s quick, effective, and all-in-one online programs allow people with time restraints to gain that higher education or certificate completion within 12-24 weeks,” said Kathleen Fox, Kirtland Community College’s Director of Workforce Development. “We here at Kirtland are ecstatic to be joining in partnership with Upright and allow our future students this opportunity.”
This announcement comes on the heels of Upright’s recent partnership agreement with two more community colleges, both located in the Springfield, MA area, confirming the beginning of the current school year as a time of continuing growth for Upright. By nurturing its relationships with the developing working economies in tech hubs throughout the country, Upright is cementing itself as a leader in the field of educational innovation. This partnership with Kirtland in the state of Michigan is one more step toward Upright’s goal of building a network of educational providers across the United States and beyond.
“Kirtland Community College’s dedication to providing their adult learners with high quality online programs creates an ideal partnership opportunity,” Upright CEO Benny Boas, said. “Adult career switchers in Michigan are eager to make an impact and find opportunities within the tech industry. Our programs at Kirtland will provide options for adult learners that may want a short, yet intensive experience to learn these skills.”
With Kirtland on board, Upright’s network now includes twelve education partnerships worldwide. To date, Upright’s full- and part-time courses have maintained a 92% job placement rate and an average salary increase of 30% among graduates. Students taking Upright’s courses at Kirtland will have access to a range of flexible financing and scheduling options. Upright is excited to launch this new partnership and honor it throughout this school year and for the years to come.
