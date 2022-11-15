In September, PB Pawn and Jewelry Upgraded Their Store Front
In preparation for the holidays, PB Pawn and Jewelry upgraded their store front. They announced they have the same great deals and more sales in preparation for the holidays.
San Diego, CA, November 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PB Pawn and Jewelry upgraded their store front with a fresh new look. They want people to know they have a new look and the same good deals. They have luxury handbags, designer watches, gold, silver, and fine jewelry.
In preparation for the holiday season, PB Pawn and Jewerly decided to upgrade their store front so shoppers could shop with confidence, knowing that all the quality items are authenticated and genuine.
PB Pawn Jewerly offers pawn loans, will buy outright, and sells unique and quality pre-owned items. They have years of experience providing their community with alternative financial options and affordable pricing.
They want people to know that they may have a new look, but they have the same consistently great deals. Around Christmas time, the savings are even better.
Alex Pourat
858-263-4904
https://pbpawn.com/
