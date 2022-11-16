Lambert Pawn Shop in Whittier, CA, Announces Updated Christmas Gift Inventory
There are only 41 days until Christmas and in just a little over a week, the holiday shopping frenzy will begin. Lambert Pawn Shop announced they have a large updated Christmas Gift inventory to make shopping easy.
Whittier, CA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Children, adults, wives, and husbands are all thinking ahead towards Christmas. There are only 41 days until Christmas, and Thanksgiving is in ten days, and will mark the official kick off of the holiday shopping season. To help customers find unique holiday gifts for the special people on their list, Lambert Pawn Shop announced they have an updated Christmas gift inventory at affordable pricing.
They have stocked their shelves with fine jewelry, gold, silver, designer watches, luxury handbags and collectibles. They went all out to ensure customers have a large selection to choose from.
Lambert Pawn tests all their gold and silver, diamonds and other gemstones that come into their stores to ensure that what they sell is genuine and authentic. They want to decrease the stress customers experience searching for the perfect gift.
Customers can save when they shop quality pre-owned items. Lambert Pawn will help customers find what they are looking for, at a fraction of the cost of buying new. They have a large inventory of gold chains, diamonds, and engagement rings.
Stop in and see what they have that will help you with your shopping needs.
lambertpawn.com
