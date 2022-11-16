Smyrna Pawn in Cobb County, GA Announces 10% Pawn Services
The holidays can put a financial burden on any budget. Smyrna Pawn announced they have 10% pawn services for those in need of quick cash.
Smyrna, GA, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The holidays can put a financial burden on any budget. With the holiday season gearing up, cash may be tight. If an emergency comes up or an unexpected bill, finances are hit hard.
Smyrna Pawn announced they offer 10% loans if paid in ten days and take almost anything of real value as collateral. They will purchase gold, silver, jewelry, diamonds, and other luxury items outright, or they can set up a short-term cash loan.
They have been helping their community since 1977 and treat every customer as if they're family.
Christmas shopping is expensive and adds to the financial strain people already experience. Buying pre-owned helps reduce the burden. Smyrna Pawn has an online store that includes quality inventory to assist shoppers.
Whether it is a ten day loan, a quick cash need, or quality gifts, Smyrna Pawn is the available to help. www.smyrnapawn.com/
Contact
Jason Wallace
(770) 874-0786
https://pawnsmyrna.com/
