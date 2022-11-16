Idaho Pawn Announced His and Her Christmas Sale
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they will have a his and her Christmas sale following Thanksgiving.
Boise, ID, November 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Idaho Pawn and Gold has three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa, Idaho. They are pleased to announce they will have a massive his and her Christmas Sale starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Now is the time to shop early and find the unique gifts the loved ones on your list want for Christmas. With pay checks already stretched thin due to higher gas and department store prices, finding a place to shop for Chirstmas that has affordable pricing is a must.
Idaho Pawn and Gold has gold, silver, fine jewelry, and diamonds waiting to be part of someone's Christmas joy.
As a full service pawn shop, all three stores offer pawn, retail, and buying services. They test all precious metals and diamonds to ensure their authenticity and help customers shop with confidence.
Now is a time to clear out unwanted items and get the cash to shop for the holidays. Stop in and visit the store today, or visit them online for a quick quote. pawnidaho.com/
Samuel Reading
208-487-8003
https://pawnidaho.com
