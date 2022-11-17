Resoptima Partners with Aker BP, Sval Energi, and NORCE to Reduce CO2 Emissions for Oil and Gas Production
Resoptima announced today a joint project with the support of the Research Council of Norway. The partnership includes Aker BP and Sval Energi as E&P operators and NORCE as an independent research institute. The project aims at leveraging Resoptima’s reservoir modelling and reservoir management technologies to further develop specific solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions associated with oil and gas asset development and production activities.
Oslo, Norway, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Resoptima announced today a joint project with the support of the Research Council of Norway. The partnership includes Aker BP and Sval Energi as E&P operators and NORCE as an independent research institute. The project aims at leveraging Resoptima’s reservoir modelling and reservoir management technologies to further develop specific solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions associated with oil and gas asset development and production activities. The scope of the project is relevant to all upstream oil and gas operators, and once validated by all parties, the software solution will be added to the commercial portfolio of Resoptima for licensing on a global basis.
The initiative is grounded in Resoptima’s long-standing thought leadership and unique software solutions for the management of subsurface and dynamic uncertainties through its ensemble-based modelling system. Resoptima will coordinate this pioneering project with scientific input from NORCE. Aker BP and Sval Energi will contribute with data, expertise, and pilot testing of the technologies.
The main goal is to establish algorithms to enhance oil production while minimising CO2 emissions. This will be achieved primarily by:
1. Optimizing the selection and location of additional wells aiming at reducing both the number and length of the wells.
2. Modelling reservoir drainage to optimize water injection and reduce water production, as these activities rely on carbon-intensive power generation. This approach will contribute to a better operation of wells both in production and injection modes.
“Oil and gas will remain an important component in the energy mix for years to come,” said Resoptima CEO Atila Mellilo. “It is, therefore, very important to develop technologies that contribute to the de-carbonization of oil and gas production, ensuring that development and production activities are taking place in the most sustainable way, with the lowest possible emission levels.”
About Resoptima
Resoptima, established in 2010, is today a global company with headquarters in Oslo and nine regional and local offices world-wide. Resoptima delivers scalable software and high-value services for reservoir modelling and reservoir management.
More about Resoptima at: www.resoptima.com.
Media Contact: Silvia Ramsvik – email: info@resoptima.com
About Aker BP
Aker BP is an independent E&P company with exploration, development, and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "AKRBP."
More about Aker BP at: www.akerbp.com.
Media contact: Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217
About Sval Energi
Sval Energi is a privately owned Norwegian energy company. Sval Energi is building a strong portfolio combining oil and gas resources with decarbonization value chains.
More about Sval Energi at: www.sval-energi.no.
Media contact: Tom Gederø, VP Communications, tel.: +47 922 47 082
About NORCE
NORCE delivers research and innovation in energy, health care, climate, the environment, society, and technology. Their solutions address key challenges for society and contribute to value creation on the local, national, and global levels.
More about NORCE at: https://www.norceresearch.no.
Media contact: Monika Sandnesmo, EVP external relations, tel.: +47 56 10 70 36
The initiative is grounded in Resoptima’s long-standing thought leadership and unique software solutions for the management of subsurface and dynamic uncertainties through its ensemble-based modelling system. Resoptima will coordinate this pioneering project with scientific input from NORCE. Aker BP and Sval Energi will contribute with data, expertise, and pilot testing of the technologies.
The main goal is to establish algorithms to enhance oil production while minimising CO2 emissions. This will be achieved primarily by:
1. Optimizing the selection and location of additional wells aiming at reducing both the number and length of the wells.
2. Modelling reservoir drainage to optimize water injection and reduce water production, as these activities rely on carbon-intensive power generation. This approach will contribute to a better operation of wells both in production and injection modes.
“Oil and gas will remain an important component in the energy mix for years to come,” said Resoptima CEO Atila Mellilo. “It is, therefore, very important to develop technologies that contribute to the de-carbonization of oil and gas production, ensuring that development and production activities are taking place in the most sustainable way, with the lowest possible emission levels.”
About Resoptima
Resoptima, established in 2010, is today a global company with headquarters in Oslo and nine regional and local offices world-wide. Resoptima delivers scalable software and high-value services for reservoir modelling and reservoir management.
More about Resoptima at: www.resoptima.com.
Media Contact: Silvia Ramsvik – email: info@resoptima.com
About Aker BP
Aker BP is an independent E&P company with exploration, development, and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "AKRBP."
More about Aker BP at: www.akerbp.com.
Media contact: Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217
About Sval Energi
Sval Energi is a privately owned Norwegian energy company. Sval Energi is building a strong portfolio combining oil and gas resources with decarbonization value chains.
More about Sval Energi at: www.sval-energi.no.
Media contact: Tom Gederø, VP Communications, tel.: +47 922 47 082
About NORCE
NORCE delivers research and innovation in energy, health care, climate, the environment, society, and technology. Their solutions address key challenges for society and contribute to value creation on the local, national, and global levels.
More about NORCE at: https://www.norceresearch.no.
Media contact: Monika Sandnesmo, EVP external relations, tel.: +47 56 10 70 36
Contact
ResoptimaContact
Silvia Ramsvik
+47 48 251 472
www.resoptima.com
Silvia Ramsvik
+47 48 251 472
www.resoptima.com
Categories